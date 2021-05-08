



Similarly, in the early 1990s, an unknown lethal disease occurred in the southwestern United States, and researchers used specimens from the Southwestern Biology Museum to identify the species as the white-footed mouse.They found that the virus had been circulating in the local rodent population for years, and that it appeared in humans. Linked to the El Nino climate cycle. Collection can be finite, but their potential uses are endless. As technology and science and technology evolve, so does the use of our collections. “Not long ago, I thought I couldn’t get DNA from museum specimens, but recent technological advances have made this possible,” says Roberto. “You shouldn’t stop dreaming about what you can learn from your collection.” COVID-19 Knowledge Base The DCP, together with eight institutions, aims to collect data held in the natural history collections of horseshoe-shaped bats (Rhinolophidae) and their related species, the Old World leaf-nosed bats (Hipposideridae) and Trident bats (Rhinonycteridae). I am participating in a project that I did. These families were chosen because the coronavirus most similar to the one that caused the current pandemic was found in bat species belonging to the horseshoe-shaped bat family. This data will be released on an open platform as the COVID-19 Chiroptera Knowledge Base and will be available to researchers around the world studying the origin of the virus. The project was started by CETAFCOVID-19 Task Force Funded by SYNTHESYS + virtual access.. Cristiane is leading the project with senior researcher and bat expert Gabor Csorba. Hungarian Natural History Museum.. “We weren’t ready for the COVID blockade,” says Gabor. “Suddenly, all laboratories and collections were shut down, and often the information we needed was in personal notes, private datasets, or isolated collections.” In the early days of the pandemic, it was clear that there was a link between bats and illness. “This further increases the need to make Chiroptera data available,” explains Christian. The pandemic highlighted the lack of access to the necessary bat data and demonstrated the importance of digitizing a broader, natural history collection. “We need to take this opportunity to create a database that is openly accessible and usable by the entire scientific community,” says Gabor. “This situation we are facing is a great stimulus for creating this huge database.” The project is currently working on creating a new public record of none of the bat specimens, but it has already been digitized and there are thousands of bat specimen records available in databases such as: Global Biodiversity Information Organization (GBIF) and iDigBio.. These data also have great potential for pandemic research. National Science Foundation (NSF) provided funding Grant To make these data as useful as possible.

