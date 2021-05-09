Massachusetts coronavirus cases are increasing by 795 and hospitalizations are declining





On Saturday, state health officials reported 795 new coronavirus cases and eight new deaths as hospitalizations continued to decline as the vaccine was deployed. Viral cases and deaths have declined significantly in the past few weeks. The state’s estimated number of active cases is currently 19,125, down from the estimated 36,775 cases of activity a few weeks ago. State-wide hospitalizations are also declining as state vaccine deployments. The total number of hospitalized patients on Saturday decreased by 18 to a total of 441. There are 128 patients in the intensive care unit and 66 are intubated. Throughout the state, 85.6% of hospital beds are currently occupied and 75% of ICU beds are used. The average number of patients hospitalized for coronavirus is 60. Eight new virus deaths on Saturday brought the total number of confirmed deaths in the state to 17,676. The daily death toll has dropped significantly from more than 80 per day in January 2020, when the pandemic first occurred, and nearly 200 in April 2020. The 795 new cases reported on Saturday will increase the total number of cases in the state to 652,535. The 7-day average of confirmed cases is 617. Since the start of the pandemic, the lowest rate ever was 156 in July. The 7-day average of COVID-19 inpatients decreased from 2,347 in early January to the current average of 494. The state’s average 7-day weighted positive test rate was 1.32%, down from 1.65% a week ago. As of Saturday, more than 7.9 million vaccines have been shipped to the state and more than 6.6 million have been distributed, according to a daily vaccine report from the Massachusetts Public Health Service. Currently, approximately 42% of all Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated with the coronavirus, and 55% are vaccinated with the Pfizer or modela vaccine at least once.

