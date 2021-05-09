Clean up the scale-FIT talk with Tania

Connect with us

Scales are always a measuring tool used by people who are trying to lose weight and improve their health.

The problem is that for some, it’s the only measure of success. And it seems that the weight of the scale has inevitably returned as much as I talked to the client about this, posted a video and wrote about it. This is also one of those times.

Believe it or not, there are several ways to measure success when it comes to losing weight. Most people are concerned, dependent, and in some cases obsessed with numbers on the scale and what they represent for success, but I encourage people to use several different markers. It is recommended. In some cases, you may even ask to clean up your scale.

Despite the efforts a few weeks ago, there were many incidents where I saw people quite upset when the number of scales did not decrease. I hear something like “….. it feels very light and the pants fit better … I’m sure it will be lower …”.

Despite making two valid and positive changes, it’s sad that their sense of success depends on the number of scales. The fact that this person felt lighter and the clothes fit better was completely invalidated simply because the number of scales remained the same.

Progress indicators come in many forms, the most obvious and common to measure and track is weight. But what about everything else that comes with it? A non-scale victory that I like to call them.

Losing weight is important, but it’s really just part of the outward measurement and health puzzle of progress. Body fat percentage is another very important tool because it provides information about our internal health. Not to be confused with Body Mass Index (BMI). This may still be used if your doctor is monitoring your weight.

And if you’re wondering, someone could be a healthy weight and have a dangerously high percentage of body fat. BMI, on the other hand, is not very accurate and can give erroneous measurements.

Measurement is another way to track progress. It is possible to drop an inch from the waist without dropping the pound. Some say it’s because muscle is heavier than fat, but it’s not. Both a pound of muscle and a pound of fat weigh one pound.

Muscles occupy two-thirds less space. By making healthy changes and staying consistent, you can also lower your blood pressure and cholesterol scores before you reach all your important weight goals. This is important for restoring internal health.

Your feelings are also a great way to measure your progress.

  • How is your energy?
  • Are you running out of energy when you leave the office, or are you doing your best before?
  • How are you dressed? Maybe pants are more comfortable to sit on for a long time. Or maybe you raised the notch on your belt.
  • How is your sleep?
  • Perhaps you’re awake before the alarm goes off, or you feel more rested when the alarm goes off.
  • What about pain, pain, headaches, or mood swings? Better focus and focus?

The list is really endless. It’s not just that number on the scale.

The next time you want to evaluate your progress, think about all the wins except the previous scale before jumping to that scale. And write them down. Just like looking at numbers on a scale, seeing all the many good things that are happening to your body, and in black and white for your health, is powerful.

When you’re armed with a list full of positives about your body and your health, I can assure you that that number on the scale doesn’t weigh as much as it used to.

If you still choose to step on that scale, keep it up to once a week and treat it as one of the many tools in your toolbox.

Thus, if the numbers aren’t what you expected or expected, you’re less likely to beat yourself, keep the course, reach your goals, and keep them for life. Will be higher.

