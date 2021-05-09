Immediate worldwide use of ivermectin will end the COVID-19 pandemic: Study

DCGI Approves DRDO-Developed Anti-Covid Oral Drugs to Reduce Oxygen Dependence













Doctors and researchers are looking to existing medicines for answers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to quiver throughout medical fraternity by challenging therapeutic approaches. One such drug is ivermectin. Currently, a new review study states that immediate global use of the drug can end the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

A peer-reviewed study led by the front-line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) scrutinized published peer-reviewed studies, expert meta-analyses, manuscripts, and regional epidemiological studies involving ivermectin distribution efforts. .. We conclude that ivermectin is an effective treatment for COVID-19 and at the same time an effective prophylaxis (preventive drug).

“We have done the failed work of the medical authorities and conducted the most comprehensive review of the data available on ivermectin. The data reviewed before concluding that ivermectin can end this pandemic. We have applied the Gold Standard to certify, “said Dr. Pierre. In a statement, Collie, President and Chief Medical Officer of FLCCC.

Equally effective against parasites and viruses

New coronavirusPinterest

Ivermectin was discovered in 1975 by William C. Campbell of the Merck Institute of Treatment and Satoshi Omura of Kitasato University. Ivermectin, derived from avermectin, a series of drugs used to treat diseases caused by parasites and insects, was introduced commercially in 1981. It is widely regarded as the world’s first anthelmintic (that is, an antiparasitic drug that can act on the parasites found in both). In the body and on its surface.

Ivermectin was first used for veterinary purposes and was first seen in humans in the treatment of onchocerciasis (river blindness) in 1988. Currently, it is a commonly prescribed and readily available FDA-approved anthelmintic. Ivermectin is used to treat diseases caused by common skin and parasites, such as scabies and the spread of lice.

It is also used for other human parasites caused by parasites such as whipworm and roundworm, such as whipworm, ascariasis, and strongyloidiasis. The drug has a strong eradication effect against a wide range of viruses such as HIV, dengue fever, Zika fever and influenza.Through recent findings the study, SARS-CoV-2 has also been added to the list.

Strong evidence of efficiency

Tablet (representative photo)Pixinio

The main focus of the current review was on the 27 controlled trials available in January 2021. Of these, 15 are randomized controlled trials or RCTs, which are the preferred method of testing by organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, Europe. Pharmaceutical Agency and World Health Organization.

These studies were consistent with several meta-analyses of ivermectin RCTs published by experts in Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom. They noted a substantial and statistically significant reduction in recovery time, viral clearance, and mortality in drug-treated COVID-19 patients.

Assessing the efficacy of ivermectin in the prevention of COVID-19, 5 controlled trials and 3 RCTs (endangering approximately 2,500 patients) show that regular drug use causes viral disease Reported a significant reduction in risk. Obtaining data available from clinical, real-world, animal, and in vitro studies, the current treatise (peer-reviewed by medical professionals, including senior US government scientists) is the most thorough review on this subject. ..

Call for standard treatment for ivermectin

New coronavirus (representative photo)Pinterest

The authors emphasized that several countries around the world are aware of the role of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 and as a powerful preventative measure against it. Countries such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia, South Africa, Mexico and Zimbabwe have already approved the use of drugs to treat the disease. In fact, Indian drug regulators have also approved the use of drugs in India to address the symptoms of the disease.

According to the author ReviewThe findings show that the ivermectin distribution campaign has resulted in a rapid decline in mortality and morbidity throughout the population. Dr. Paul E. Malik, a founding member of FLCCC, said: “Our latest study undoubtedly finds that ivermectin is very effective as a safe prophylaxis and treatment when examining the entire evidence. COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease).”

Dr. Malik also questioned the credibility of some of the larger health authorities in conducting “honest examinations” of scientific and medical evidence. “So we are calling on local public health authorities and healthcare professionals around the world to immediately include ivermectin in their standard of care and to end this pandemic altogether. “He concluded.