LA County reports 415 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths after impressive decline – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County reported 415 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths on Saturday, but the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals increased slightly.

According to state statistics, 400 people were hospitalized for the virus in Los Angeles County as of Saturday, up from 379 on Friday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased from 86 to 87.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Saturday figures have resulted in a total of 1,235,422 cases and 23,995 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

“Although infection rates are low and cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, we are approaching the horrifying milestone of 24,000 COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. Says. “Among unvaccinated people, they are at high risk of COVID-19 infection and remain in serious health. Get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccination to protect yourself and your family , The best gift you can give on this Mother’s Day. “

Despite Saturday’s increase, the average number of counties hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to the lowest point since the outbreak of the pandemic. As of Friday, the county hospitalized for COVID-19 had an average of 389 people per day for five days. Vaccinated residents are highly protected from infection, but even if infected with the virus, they are very unlikely to be hospitalized, authorities say vaccination is the key to keeping hospital beds empty. I’m advertising.

“The power of vaccination is seen in our low metrics and reduced infections,” Feller said on Friday.

According to Feller, the number of shots given in the county last week decreased by about 25% from the previous week. As a result, most vaccination sites, including all county-operated vaccination sites, offer shots without reservation.

The county has reduced the size of four large vaccination sites, but Feller said they remained open despite a decision by Orange County authorities to shut down their large site. ..

According to Feller, the county does not want to shut down large sites prematurely without ensuring that the communities in which they are located have easy access to vaccination. She also said the federal government could start vaccination of young people aged 12 to 15 as early as next week, increasing demand for Pfizer vaccines with refrigeration requirements for the county to meet. Said.

As of last Sunday, 39% of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated. 67% of residents aged 65 and over and 33% of residents aged 16 to 64.

Latino and black residents remain at the lowest rates of vaccination. Feller showed statistics on Thursday that only 18% of black men between the ages of 16 and 29 had been vaccinated at least once so far, and only 20% of black women in that age group. Only 30% of black men and women between the ages of 30 and 49 receive at least one dose.

The proportion of black and Latino residents vaccinated has improved significantly since February, and the vaccination rate for Latino / o residents aged 16 and over has increased by 593%, with blacks aged 16 and over. The vaccination rate increased by 414%.

Despite the significant increase, these populations still have the lowest overall vaccination coverage, only 37% of the qualified black population and 40% of the Latina / o population.

Feller emphasized the importance of vaccination. Many people are beginning to mix in this week’s relaxation of health restrictions, especially in response to the county’s move to the least restrictive yellow layer of the state blueprint for a safer economy.

Los Angeles is the only Southern California county that goes to the yellow layer. The rest of the area remains a slightly more restrictive orange layer.

Asked why LA appears to outperform neighboring counties in lowering case rates, Ferrer acknowledged the work of residents and businesses for adhering to health guidelines. However, she also said that the winter surge in infectious diseases was also a factor in the current low number of cases.

“Here, a huge number of infected people have been devastated. Many of them still have innate immunity,” she said.

“The unfortunate thing about that innate immunity is that it will decline over time. Yes, people know that if they are already infected, if they are already ill, they have some protection. It is very important that it is. However, its protection diminishes fairly rapidly over time. That is why we recommend that everyone who is already infected be vaccinated, but it is true. For now, I think it helped keep our numbers down in the spring. “