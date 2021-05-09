Cattaraugus County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases





The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. With new cases, the county has reached a total of 5,507 COVID-19 cases since March. The active case load in the county is 152. Residents of 20 counties have been hospitalized for the virus. A total of 101 COVID-19-related deaths occurred in the county and 5,253 inhabitants recovered from the virus, according to a news release from the county health department. Five of the new cases are female and seven are male. Since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry of Health has recorded 2,937 female residents (53.3% of all cases) and 2,570 men (46.7% of all cases) and was virus-positive. Six of the new cases were infected with COVID-19-positive individuals. The same number has not reported such contacts. The age group with the highest increase in the number of cases was in the 20-29 age group, with 4 new cases. There were three new cases in the group under the age of 19. There were two new cases in the 60-69 year old group. There was one new case in each of the age groups 30-39, 40-49, and 50-59. The northeastern quadrant contained the newest case on Saturday: 5. Three cases were found in both the northwest and southeast quadrants. One case was in the southwestern quadrant. The average positive rate for 7 days in Cattaraugus County is 3.1%. Of the cases recorded in the county, 77.9% experienced symptoms and 22.1% were asymptomatic. Of the 12 new cases, 5 reported symptoms and 7 were recorded asymptomatic. Western New York The region, including Cattaraugus County, had an average positive rate of 2.5% on Thursday for seven days, according to the latest update on the government's website, New York Forward.More information about the state COVID-19 is available Here..

