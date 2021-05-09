Dallas County COVID-19 cases continue to decline

178 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Dallas — As of 12:00 pm on May 8, 2021, the Dallas County Health and Welfare Department has announced 178 additional positive cases of 2019 Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 169 confirmed cases, and 169 confirmed cases in Dallas County. We report nine possible cases. A total of 258,609 cases have been confirmed (PCR test). There are a cumulative total of 41,830 possible cases (antigen test). A total of 3,928 residents of Dallas County have died from the COVID-19 disease.

The Dallas County Health and Welfare Service (DCHHS) provides initial vaccination to people at highest risk of exposure to COVID-19, with a total dose of COVID-19 vaccine exceeding 455,000 and the Fairpark Mega Vaccine Clinic. It is administered at. Monday, January 11th. The first and second vaccinations at the fair park will continue on Saturday.

Additional deaths reported today include:

A man in his 50s who lived in the city of Koppel. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

A woman in her 50s who lived in Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

A woman in her 50s who lived in the city of Mesquite. She expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

To date, a total of 61 cases of SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7. Six B.1.429 variants. Two B.1.526 variants. One P.1 variant. One P.2 variant has been identified in Dallas County residents. Five were hospitalized, three needed to be admitted to the intensive care unit, and one died. Seven has recently had a history of domestic travel outside of Texas. One case of B.1.1.7 is a likely case of reinfection with COVID-19, which occurs more than 6 months after the infection confirmed by the first PCR.

CDC Week 17 (according to the date of test collection) Daily new confirmed cases The provisional 7-day average of possible 7-day cases is 214, which is 8.2 daily new per 100,000 inhabitants. The percentage of cases. Of the symptomatological patients who visited a regional hospital during the 17th week (the week ending 5/1/21), 10.8% of respiratory specimens were SARS-CoV-2 positive.

In the last 30 days, there were 1,064 COVID-19 cases in school-age children, and staff were reported from 390 separate kindergarten to high schools in Dallas County. Currently, there are 31 active long-term care facility outbreaks.

A total of 4,368 residents and 2,460 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 1,086 were hospitalized and 771 died. About 20% of all deaths reported so far are related to long-term care facilities. In the last 30 days, 12 outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in homeless shelters, group homes, half-baked homes, etc. A cumulative total of 598 residents and 221 staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas’ collective living facilities.

15% of ER visits show symptoms of COVID-19

Local healthcare professionals consider hospitalization, ICU admission, and ER visits as three key indicators as part of determining COVID-19 risk levels (color-coded risks) and guidelines for activities during COVID-19 compliance. Use as. By May 7, 184 COVID-19 patients had been treated acutely in Dallas County. The number of visits to the emergency room for COVID-19-like symptoms in Dallas County was 408 in the same period, or about 15%. Of all emergency department visits in the county.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent illness and hospitalization due to COVID. Get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself and your loved ones. The updated UTSW forecast reflects a slight decrease in the model, with hospitalizations between 140 and 220 and 210 cases per day by May 24. If vaccination rates continue to increase, hospitalization within the model remains low. The model is showing growth as the pace of vaccination slows and personal protective equipment is reduced.

Over 50% of Dallas County residents had at least one COVID-19 shot

“Today we report 178 cases and 3 deaths. Currently, more than 50% of Dallas County residents have at least one shot. If they have not been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. But it’s not too late. In many places, including the fair park, there are shots waiting for you without the need for reservations or pre-registration. Go to the fair park on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, or next Saturday, You can request a two-shot or one-time shot just by driving the DART or taking you to the fair park. There are many other places. I’m walking the block this morning and I’m vaccinated. I had the opportunity to visit some people who are not but who are greatly benefiting from the vaccination. They will be vaccinated today and Monday, but it is impossible for us to talk one-on-one with everyone. is.

So do everything you can to encourage your unvaccinated friends to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This week has killed 28 people, making it the least deadly week. The number of deaths has decreased in the last four weeks. This is mainly due to the fact that vaccines, especially the elderly, are vaccinated.

Today, more and more young people are having serious cases of COVID. The average number of cases per week is 247. This is an average of 273 down from last week, down from the last three weeks. We hope that this trend will continue as we continue to vaccinate. We all have a role to play in the fight against the coronavirus.

Our American economy and public health depends on our role. Your patriotic part is to be vaccinated and make the wise choices recommended by the CDC, such as frequent hand washing, avoiding large numbers of people, and wearing masks around people indoors. Together we defeat COVID and take advantage of our strong position to grow our economy and quality of life here in North Texas, “said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

