Saskatchewan. Reported 269 COVID-19 cases

An additional 13,042 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 504,482.

The 13,042 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were given to residents living in the following zones: Far North Central, 7; Far Northeast, 181; Northwest, 514; North Central, 776; Northeast, 286; Saskatoon, 2,782; Central West, 138; Central East, 1,189; Regina, 4,245; Southwest, 506; South Central , 515; and Southeast, 1,242. 417 doses were given with the settlement on hold.

Almost 70 percent (69.6 percent) of people over the age of 40 receive their first dose. 58% of people over the age of 30 receive the first dose. 49% of people over the age of 18 receive the first dose.

Status of priority population vaccination as of May 7, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose Fully vaccinated 80 years and over 51,307 45,050 (88%) 12,704 (25%) 70-79 years old 79,818 68,663 (86%) 5,544 (7%) 60-69 years old 138,471 109,635 (79%) 5,353 (4%) 50-59 years old 147,466 96,555 (65%) 6,739 (5%) 40-49 years old 151,896 76,315 (50%) 5,754 (4%) 30-39 years old 183,246 38,664 (21%) 5,774 (3%)

Details of all state vaccinations, including first and second doses, can be found at: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness.. As a source database of vaccine information, Panorama is subject to continuous data updates, and as a result, counts may be revised daily.

Saskatchewan will receive 63,180 Pfizer doses during the week of May 10. Vaccines are distributed as follows: Regina (10,530), Saskatoon (8,190), Pharmacy (31,590), North Battleford (2,340), Prince Albert (1,170), Indigenous Service Canada (ISC) North (2,340), Delivery is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 12, at ISC South (2,340), ISC North Battleford (1,170), and Northern Intertribal Health Authority (NITHA) Prince Albert (3,510).

Vaccination reservation system opened to over 32 years old

Today, state age-based vaccination program eligibility is expanding to include ages 32 and up. Remains over 18 years old in the North Saskatchewan Management District. This applies to all vaccination clinics: booked bookings, drive-throughs / walk-ins, pharmacies, mobile clinics.

Priority frontline workers are also eligible.A list of those professions is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility.. Eligible priority groups can visit a drive-through or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to make an SHA appointment. You can make a reservation through the system. High-priority front-line workers are required to provide proof of employment (salary statement, letter from employer, or copy of professional license) at the time of vaccination.

There may be clinic options outside your community, and residents are encouraged to consider those alternative locations for vaccination. If possible, avoid additional outages. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

Residents over the age of 32 can book online. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). You can also participate in scheduled drive-throughs and book at participating pharmacies. For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.. Please do not call until you can make an appointment for vaccination.

The Saskatchewan Department of Health plans drive-through clinics and walk-in clinics throughout the state. For the addresses and opening hours of these clinics, see. www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax..

Pharmacy vaccination pilots continue to be deployed and additional pharmacies will be added as large doses of vaccine become available. A current list of participating pharmacies is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. Find a participating pharmacy near you now with the new map tool.

Anyone who experiences a severe or abnormal reaction after COVID-19 vaccination can call 811 to report. People who experience severe reactions such as dyspnea should call 911. Adverse events that may be associated with vaccination are reported for the following purposes: Continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 269 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on May 8, bringing the total to 42,964 cases across the state.

No new deaths have been reported today.

The new case is in the next zone. Northwest, 25; North Central, 23; Northeast, 3; Saskatoon, 73; Central West, 1; Central East, 22; Regina, 51; Southwest, 10; South Central, 14; and Southeast, 31.5 New Cases Holds residence information. One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the North Central Zone.

A total of 40,169 and 2,293 collections are considered active.

There are 168 people in the hospital. 126 are inpatient: Northwest, 9; North Central, 3; Northeast, 4; Saskatoon, 57; Central East, 2; Regina, 42; Southwest, 1; South Central, 3; Southeast, 5.42 people are in the intensive care room. North central part, 3 people. Saskatoon, 15; Central East, 2; Regina, 20; Southwest, 1; and South Central, 1.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 222 (18.1 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following URL: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

There were 3,803 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on May 7, 2021.

To date, 797,074 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 6, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 668,861 tests per million people. The national tax rate was 852,749.

As of May 7, screening in Saskatchewan identified 8,103 concerned variants and reported them in the following zones: Far Northeast, 6; Northwest, 285; North Central, 205; Northeast, 44; Saskatoon, 980; Central West, 91; Central East, 360; Regina, 4,155; Southwest, 256; South Central, 591; and Southeast , 830. There are 121 screened VOCs with pending residence.

There are 83 new strain results reported today. Of the 3,114 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 3,064 is B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 41 is P.1 (Brazil), and 9 is B.1.351 (SA).

Variants of concern that have been identified may appear in both columns of the website, depending on the testing of that case. Adding cases identified by screening and cases that have undergone whole-genome sequencing can result in double counting of individual cases.

Total number of health care workers, breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total number of tests to date, test rate per person, and current number of variants of concern identified Detailed statistics about can be found at: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

Keep this Mother’s Day, mom, grandma, and all your loved ones safe

This Sunday is Mother’s Day. We all want to show what we care about to the special people who raised us, but moms also want to keep us safe. Some options for you on this Mother’s Day:

Plan a virtual visit-phone or video chat can brighten someone’s day.

If you visit directly, meet outside! Go for a walk, sit around the fire or on the balcony. Remember: All private home indoor meetings are restricted to household members only. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people. Also, keep in mind that non-household members need to be physically separated.

Even if the symptoms are mild, if he is ill, he postpones his visit and stays at home.

For visits to SHA facilities, long-term and personal care homes, check out your current visit guidelines at: www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events/Pages/service-alerts.aspx..

Please continue to follow public health orders.You can find them saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Countermeasures.. All current public health orders are valid until reviewed as part of the implementation of Step 1 of the Resume Roadmap.

Ensure safety and limit travel

Saskatchewan is a land of living skies and long highways. In states as large as us, travel is often needed to meet the daily needs of our inhabitants, but we also begin to take advantage of warm weather to plan our escape. At this time, continue to minimize movement. If residents are traveling outside the community, there are best practices that can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Continue to follow the guidance of the current Public Health Order.

Manage as many retail or business needs as possible in your home community ahead of other destinations.

If you are traveling to or from Where COVID-19 increased Consider whether you can delay sending and traveling.

If possible, travel in the same car as a member of your immediate household.

Travel directly from your home community to your destination without unnecessary stops.

When you arrive at your destination, try to stay as low as possible and minimize contact with the inhabitants of the community.

Document the date of your trip and the location of your stop in case you need to refer to it later.

Medical appointments are considered an essential trip, but if possible, access medical services in your home community.

Don’t let COVID-19 go home with you

Saskatchewan continues to monitor COVID-19 trends throughout the state, but public health urges all residents to ensure that intra-state and interstate travel is for essential purposes only. I am.

If you need to travel between states, be aware of the risk of infection in those jurisdictions and the public health orders in force there and will be tested shortly after returning home.

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..

I know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know- Your risk..