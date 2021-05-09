Covid-19 vaccine does not spread by inhalation or skin contact

Claim: Pfizer states in its COVID-19 clinical trial protocol document that vaccinated people can “flush” the vaccine and release substances that may spread to unvaccinated people by inhalation or skin contact. I admit it.

AP rating: Incorrect. The COVID-19 vaccines used, including the Pfizer vaccine, cannot be disseminated among people. Posts that make false claims misrepresent the standard language of protocol documents aimed at protecting pregnant women and monitoring potential exposure during clinical trials.

Fact: Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is not passed from person to person, and the company does not allow such a thing.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is a synthetic mRNA vaccine that does not contain virus particles. Since no virus is produced in the body, it does not drop out in the human body,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Jerika Pitts. He told AP Communications by email. “The vaccine cannot be inhaled by shedding and can only enter the human body at the dose given.”

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s vaccine in December after extensive clinical trials. Pregnant or lactating women were excluded from participating in these early clinical trials and participants were instructed to take steps to avoid pregnancy.

False posts deal with pregnant women in November to support the false theory that vaccinated people may spread the vaccine or cause possible side effects for others. We are using part of the clinical trial protocol documentation.

The document states that exposure during pregnancy should be reported if pregnant women were exposed to the vaccine “by inhalation or skin contact”, or vaccinated or exposed men. Broadly defined to include “subsequent” exposure to the vaccine. Expose your female partner before or before and after pregnancy. “

The term may be related to other types of vaccines, including certain vaccines, including live viruses, said Dr. Justin Brandt, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive science at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical College. Stated.

“The language probably has nothing to do with this particular type of vaccine platform,” Brandt said of the live virus-free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Shobha Swaminathan, an associate professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, called the wording of this document “general” intended to cover the case of “any potential exposure, including accidental ones.”

Swaminasan told The Associated Press that “exposure” by inhalation or skin contact could refer to an accidental breakage of a pregnant woman near a syringe containing the product.

However, in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, the degree of absorption due to spilling the vaccine on the skin is “probably negligible or nonexistent,” Swami Nasan said.

Swaminasan said the term is all sorts of exposure before the risks are known, regarding the guidelines in the document requiring vaccinated men to report whether they may expose women “before and after conception.” He said he intended to collect information about.

“Initially, if any of the semen is affected, you may potentially not know if any of the vaccines are actually invading the semen,” Swaminasan said. But at this stage of the study, she said: “We know that it doesn’t really affect childbirth at all.”

False posts misinterpreted this protocol document as evidence that unvaccinated people, especially pregnant women, should be kept away from those vaccinated with COVID-19. AP has previously uncovered that false theory.

“For these people who do not understand the strict regulations and processes involved in conducting clinical trials and have never been involved in conducting clinical trials, it is very easy to comment on the standard handling process alone. Kathleen M. Malaine, head of clinical trials for infectious diseases and a professor of medicine at the University of Chicago, said.

