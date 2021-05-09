Sunday Panel: Vaccine Safety Commission Investigating Two Deaths





Health officials are investigating the deaths of two New Zealanders in their 80s who died after receiving the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 jab “with great care.” Authorities currently state that there is no direct link to vaccination. The Ministry of Health said they were aware of the dead and were “carefully” investigating them. Medical staff believed that death had nothing to do with vaccination. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said, “I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to my family and friends who are saddened by their loss.” Both deaths have been reported to the Side Effect Monitoring Center. This process involves Medsafe monitoring all reports “in close”. The details of the duo vaccinated with Covid-19 were not yet known. This includes the timing of death after vaccination. According to vaccine scholar Helen Petsis Harris, she was “not worried at all” in the news tonight. “People need to understand that many events happen after people jab.” This is because about 80 people die every day in New Zealand, mainly the elderly. She didn’t have all the details about the deaths of the two in their 80s, but “I know enough that they have nothing to do with vaccines.” But according to an associate professor at the University of Auckland, the survey was correct. “It’s important to determine if there are any concerns.” She’s still too young to book in a jab, but don’t hesitate if tomorrow is her turn. “You bet … hundreds of millions had [the vaccines] And there are no signs that they will kill people. “ To date, more than 300,000 Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 jabs have been administered in New Zealand. Listen to the above as Liam Hehir and Jo McCarroll are discussing their responsibilities with Francesca Rudkin on Sunday’s panel to report this incident.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos