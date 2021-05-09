Senator Ron Johnson cites data commonly misused to suggest death-related vaccines





Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Featured Vaccine SkepticsAgain questioned efforts to inoculate Americans with the coronavirus on conservative radio. This time, it has been repeatedly cited out of context by anti-vaccine activists, using actual information from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is an open access system maintained by the CDC to track potential adverse effects of vaccination. As VAERS website It is clearly stated, the reports contained therein have not been validated and can be submitted by anyone with an internet connection. It’s not new. The CDC has been doing that for 30 years.But during the coronavirus pandemic it became Weapons for conspiracy theorists Vaccination activists using the numbers there To disseminate false information About vaccines. Johnson spoke with Vicky McKenna, a radio host in Madison, Wisconsin, to launch the VAERS system. “More than 3,000 people have died within 30 days of vaccination. About 40% of them occur on day 0, day 1 or day 2.” McKenna, who previously used her show to disseminate false information about the vaccine, said it was “probably a late number.” Senator said he was simply “asking a question” and “sticking for those who chose not to be vaccinated.” CNN Report first In Johnson’s comments and a statement to the network, a senator spokesperson “rather than suggesting that death was directly caused by the COVID-19 vaccine,” instead submitted a VAERS submission to the authorities. “Take it seriously, what’s happening.” Johnson didn’t immediately respond to the HuffPost comment request. The Food and Drug Administration requires healthcare providers to report deaths that occur after vaccination. This allows healthcare providers to investigate whether the vaccine has played a role or whether an individual has died from an unrelated cause. CDC addresses potential misuse of VAERS data On that website, “The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective,” he states clearly. The United States has distributed 245 million doses of vaccine by May 3, with 4,178 reported deaths among those vaccinated at least once, or 0.0017% of those vaccinated. .. According to the CDC website, “CDC and FDA doctors will review each case report of death as soon as they are notified, and the CDC will request medical records to further evaluate the report.” “A review of available clinical information such as death certificates, autopsies, and medical records has not established a causal link to the COVID-19 vaccine.” Johnson, who tested positive for the virus last October, made a similar comment about McKenna’s show, saying he was “very suspicious” of his efforts to vaccinate Americans against the deadly virus. There is no reason to impose a vaccine. ” Man. “ He later doubled his position and wondered why young and healthy people should be vaccinated with COVID-19. The virus is especially dangerous for the elderly, but it can also be fatal to young and healthy people. In recent weeks, people under the age of 50 accounted for about one-third of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. According to the CDC.. People who need to be hospitalized are at increased risk of dying from the virus. Top medical professionals in the country also believe that COVID-19 vaccination protects individuals Much better Than the innate immunity that the body develops after COVID-19 infection. In addition, vaccines help protect other people in certain communities where the virus can be dying due to age or health. Other elected Republicans have specifically urged Americans to seek vaccination, citing their clear life-saving benefits. After learning that Republican men had a particularly high rate of vaccination, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell called out to encourage them to vaccinate. Many Republican doctors in Congress also recently cooperated in advertising the same message. Call all HuffPost Super Fans! Sign up for membership, become a founding member, and help shape the next chapter of the HuffPost.

