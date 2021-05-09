Vegetarians have healthier levels of disease markers than meat eaters





Credit: CC0 public domain

Vegetarians appear to have a healthier biomarker profile than meat eaters, which applies to adults of all ages and weights, according to a new study of more than 166,000 British adults. , Not affected by smoking or alcohol intake. The European Obesity Conference (ECO) was held online this year. Biomarkers have a negative impact on health, cancer, cardiovascular, and Age-related diseases, And other chronic illnesses, and are widely used to assess the effects of diet on health. However, evidence of metabolic benefits associated with being a vegetarian is unknown. To understand whether dietary choices make a difference in the levels of disease markers in blood and urine, researchers at the University of Glasgow found 177,723 healthy participants (ages 37-73) in the UK Biobank study. We conducted a cross-sectional study analyzing data from and reported that there were no major changes in diet over the last five years. Participants are classified as either vegetarians (4,111 participants who do not eat lean meat, chicken or fish) or meat eaters (166,516 participants), depending on their self-reported diet. it was done. Researchers investigated the association with 19 blood and urine biomarkers associated with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, liver, bone and joint health, and renal function. Even after considering potentially influential factors such as age, gender, education, ethnicity, obesity, smoking and alcohol consumption, the analysis shows: Meat eater, Vegetarians had significantly lower levels of 13 biomarkers, including: Low density lipoprotein (LDL) Cholesterol-So-called “bad cholesterol”.Apolipoprotein A (link Cardiovascular disease), Apolipoprotein B (related to cardiovascular disease); gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) and alanine aminotransferase (AST)-liver function markers indicating inflammation or cell damage.Insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1; a hormone that promotes the growth and growth of cancer cells); uric acid; total protein; and creatinine (marker of exacerbation) Renal function). However, vegetarians also had low levels of beneficial biomarkers, including: High density lipoprotein “Good” (HDL) Cholesterol, Vitamin D and Calcium (related to bone and joint health). In addition, blood fat (triglyceride) and cystatin C levels were significantly higher (suggesting poor kidney condition). No association was found with blood glucose (HbA1c), systolic blood pressure, aspartate aminotransferase (AST; marker of hepatocyte damage) or C-reactive protein (CRP; inflammatory marker). “Our findings provide a true source of thought,” says Dr. Carlos Celis Morales of the University of Glasgow, UK, who led the study. “Not only do we not eat lean and processed meats that are associated with heart disease and some cancers, but vegetarians also have vegetables that contain more nutrients, fiber, and other potentially beneficial compounds. , Fruits, and nuts tend to consume more. These nutritional differences explain why vegetarians appear to have low levels of disease biomarkers that can lead to cell damage and chronic disease. May be useful for. “ The authors point out that although their study was extensive, it was observational and it was not possible to draw conclusions about the direct causes and consequences.They also note some restrictions, including that they have only tested Biomarker A sample is taken once for each participant, but biomarkers may fluctuate due to factors unrelated to diet, such as existing illnesses and unmeasured lifestyle habits. They also note that participants relied on reporting dietary intake using food frequency questionnaires, but this is not always reliable. Studies Strengthen the Link Between Lean Meat and Heart Disease For more information:

This story is based on the poster presentation EP3-33 at the European Obesity Conference (ECO). Provided by the European Association for the Study of Obesity Quote: Vegetarians are carnivores obtained on May 9, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-vegetarians-healthier-disease-markers-meat-eaters.html (5 2021) Has healthier levels of disease markers (May 9) This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos