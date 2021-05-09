“That was horrifying-Auckland’s mother fought Covid pneumonia during her 7th month of pregnancy | 1 News





Last September, Auckland’s mother, Lucy Neilson, underwent a terrifying test during her seven months of pregnancy to combat Covid’s pneumonia, a serious complication of Covid-19. The playlist will be loaded after this ad Ruthie Neilson shares her story as part of a new campaign to urge Maori to vaccinate.Source: 1 News Nielson (Ngāpuhi), along with 16 of her Farnau, became infected with the virus after joining Tangi in August 2020. This event was allowed under the level restrictions of the time. Initially, she was asymptomatic and revived normally until some of Farnau, who also participated in Tangi, began to get sick. They encouraged each other to take the test. That was when Neilson went to buy a cotton swab, and soon it turned out that she was a positive case. “It was a really scary time. When I first heard the news, I was just shocked because I didn’t know … I was thinking about all the people I just saw,” she told 1NEWS. Told. Auckland’s mom is now talking about her experience as part of a new campaign to shed light on Covid-19’s reality. Neilson spent 34 days at the Jet Park Quarantine Facility in Auckland and two stints at Middlemore Hospital in Otahufu after developing Covid Pneumonia, a complication of Covid-19. Already at some point, her foetation had stopped moving, so it was a terrifying time. Hope’s mother, Lucy Neilson, was seven months pregnant when she was infected with Covid-19.Source: Provided Throughout her time during quarantine, more of her family became infected with the virus. Each new positive case meant a longer stay at Jet Park. “It was probably the hardest part, because it was’Are we going out? Are we free?’And then we’ll start again. “It was really hard. I was very ill. My husband was very ill and all the children were asymptomatological. They were still their happy and cheerful self, but we were all bedridden. ” Neilson, the only Hapmama in Jet Park at the time, had to be taken to the hospital for treatment that the quarantine facility did not have. “Sometimes I didn’t know how to get over this. I miss my child … I miss my husband. I need support while I’m with you. My baby.” Neilson named her pēpē Hope. This is a good name for the barriers they have overcome. Lucy Neilson playing with her daughter Hope.Source: Provided “She filled us with hope in a very desperate situation.” Today, Tepnikokiri (Ministry of Maori Development) has launched a national Maori campaign to support the deployment of vaccines in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. The campaign, titled Karawhiua, tells the story of Maori like Neilson, who was affected by the coronavirus, to encourage more people to get vaccinated. “We can use our voice to explain what we have experienced and we can avoid it,” Neilson told 1NEWS. “This happened to me, I’m Maori, I’m Pacifica, and it can happen to any of us.”

..





