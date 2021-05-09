Don’t forget to protect your skin as you may go out more this summer

Rachel Yaul said she was advised to “clean up the problem” if she was diagnosed 10 years ago when she was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma skin cancer at the age of 52 in May 2019. I was sick.

However, the development of immunotherapy has revolutionized the treatment of advanced melanoma skin cancer, and today, three years after her life-changing diagnosis, Rachel is cancer-free.

Rachel was treated for 12 months of surgery and immunotherapy. The side effects were sometimes terrible, but now I’m back at work and living a life that was almost certainly denied 10 years ago. “I am so grateful and so lucky that I was eligible for immunotherapy and was able to regain my life.”

Rachel Yaul.



Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in Ireland, with more than 13,000 cases diagnosed each year. The number of people diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland is growing rapidly.

Skin cancer is generally divided into two groups. Melanoma is a more aggressive form. And non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC). Between 2020 and 2045, the annual number of cases of melanoma in men and women is projected to increase by 67% and NMSC is projected to increase by 110%.

According to Dr. Aoife Lally, a dermatologist at St. Vincents University Hospital in Dublin and an associate professor at UCD School of Medicine, the incidence of skin cancer is increasing in parallel with the aging of the population. They are also increasing in younger patients, based on the sun’s behavioral patterns in their childhood or early adulthood.

She says that today’s children are very well protected thanks to the growing awareness of the dangers of the sun. Therefore, she hopes that the incidence of skin cancer will decrease after 30 years, but it will take decades for it to take effect.

Types of cancer

Dr. Larry states that there are two types of NMSC or keratinocyte cancers: basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Of these, basal cells are the most common, with approximately 11,500 keratinocyte cancers diagnosed each year in Ireland.

Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, is less common and is diagnosed here with about 1,100 cases each year.

Dr. Larry says that basal cell skin cancer “doesn’t rest your life for a day,” but it can be difficult if it’s very advanced and is in an important part of the body, such as the face. It can cause it. However, squamous cell carcinoma can spread to the lymph nodes and can harm a small number of patients.

She said that the standard initial treatment for both basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma is surgical resection, and treatment for advanced basal cell carcinoma is available for the “very few” people who need it. Explain that there is.

She states that new immunotherapeutic treatment options for advanced squamous cell carcinoma will “revolutionize” the management of these advanced cancers as they spread to other parts of the body.

“As few people do, these tumors are often found in the head and neck and can cause severe, disfiguring, severe lymph node disease that is difficult to completely manage with surgery or radiation therapy. Therefore, when it occurs, it becomes a very troublesome disease, “says Dr. Larry.

If there was stage 4 melanoma 10 years ago, the 5-year survival rate was 10%.Treatment and immunotherapy Treatment can be over 50%

Treatments for melanoma skin cancer, such as immunotherapy, have come into play in the last decade and have made a fundamental difference in the survival rate of the disease.

According to Dr. Larry, the overall prognosis for melanoma is excellent, with a 90% 5-year survival rate. However, a significant number of patients develop progressive disease (stage 3 or 4 melanoma), which is where immunotherapy makes a fundamental difference.

“Now, when I look at my patients, the prognosis for those with advanced illness is really much better than it was 10 years ago. If I had stage 4 melanoma 10 years ago, it would be 5 years. The survival rate was 10%. Treatment with treatment and immunotherapy can exceed 50%, “says Dr. Larry.

“Some patients have been treated for a year or two and the disease is completely relieved, so they actually set foot where nothing had happened before. Now, lymph node metastases or other organs are affected. There are options for stage 3 patients with progressive disease, “she said.

Dr. Larry says that today’s prognosis for people with advanced melanoma has improved significantly, but the sad reality is that people are still dead from the disease.

HSE’s National Cancer Control Program campaign works with Healthy Ireland and cross-sectoral partners to help people protect their skin from the sun.Purpose of SunSmart campaign To raise awareness of the steps that can be taken to protect the skin from the sun and reduce the risk of skin cancer in Ireland.

Unfortunately, like many other areas of healthcare services, Dr. Larry noticed a decline in referrals as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially during the first blockade last year.

I think it will take five years to actually see the impact of Covid on presentation delays.

She states that between March and May 2020, referrals to the service were reduced by a factor of five compared to the same period in 2019.

The service is currently catching up and the rest of the referrals in 2020 far exceeded that of the same period last year, but Dr. Larry says people aren’t asking for help with skin changes or contact their GP. Hesitate, they may later present with more advanced illness.

As a result of people who are not seeking help with skin changes or who are hesitant to contact their family doctor during a pandemic, they may be presenting with a later, more advanced illness. Photo: iStock



“I think it will take five years before Covid can actually see and properly see the impact of Covid on presentation delays, but more advanced tumors occur later in life, such as in the third and fourth quarters. You may have done it last year, “she says.

Covid’s pandemic also led to healthcare innovation, and in July 2020, Dr. Lally of SVUH, including dermatologist Dr. Bláithín Morialty, and her colleagues joined the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) Strategic Skin Cancer Network. Established.

It is one of the first types in Ireland and covers all areas of skin cancer management such as dermatology, plastic surgery, tumor surgery, histopathology, radiology, oncology, radiooncology, ENT and ophthalmology. It is an interdisciplinary network that cooperates. The network team also includes skin cancer clinical nurse specialists and patient representatives.

This network facilitates interdisciplinary clinics for high-risk skin cancer patients, allowing patients to see all the specialists they need on the same day. This reduced the need for patients to return to the hospital to meet other specialists involved in their care on another day, reducing outpatient visits by 50%.

The new service also offers same-day skin cancer surgery, reducing the waiting time for surgical treatment to complete by 75% for patients referred within the new network route compared to the traditional referral route. ..

Dr. Larry states that the network has not received funding to support the development of the service, but it is only supported by clinicians who want to manage skin cancer with SVUH and improve patient care.

She tells people not to be afraid to ask for help if they are worried about their skin, as SVUH’s services are running safely and successfully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Prompt.

Dr. Larry advises that the first port of call for people worried about skin cancer is to contact their family doctor and refer them to a dermatologist or plastic surgeon as needed.

Cover, wear a hat, look for shade, wear sunglasses, avoid peak hours of sunshine from 11am to 3pm, and expose exposed areas.

She says people need to be aware of new skin, or something on the skin that is constantly changing, or unhealed cuts, also known as signs of ugly ducklings. ..

When it comes to primary prevention of skin cancer, she says the most important thing is photoprotection or sunscreen.

“The important thing is to cover up, put on a hat, look for shade, wear sunglasses, avoid peak hours of sunshine from 11am to 3pm, avoid burns, and sunshine on exposed areas. Sunglasses are a part of everyday habits and are recommended to be worn all year round. Factors 30 and above have a high star rating and are used regularly and reapplied. To do.

“Prevention is the best way to tackle this, but unfortunately our incidence of skin cancer hasn’t diminished for decades,” she says.