Pfizer, Moderna vaccine expanded to dozens of hotspot pharmacies in Ontario as AstraZeneca’s supply declined





The Toronto-Ontario government is expanding its pharmacy vaccine deployment by bringing Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to dozens of pharmacies where people over the age of 18 are strongly affected by COVID-19. To date, 78 pharmacies in the Toronto and Peel regions have offered Pfizer, and Modana will go to 60 pharmacies in the York, Durham, Hamilton, Windsor-Essex and Ottawa regions.Place can be Access online.. “Target the most affected areas to increase vaccination rates and increase the reasons people are vaccinated,” said Justin Bates of the Ontario Pharmacist Association. An essential worker, Ramon Lawrence, struggled to book a shot through the state system, but was able to book a walk-in at the Friendly Care West King Pharmacy in the Weston district of Toronto on Saturday. Stated. “I feel good and hopefully this will be over soon,” he said. The pharmacy received 144 Pfizer doses on Friday and expected that all online and carry-on appointments would be met by the end of Saturday. Owner and pharmacist Mina Mase said it can be stored in a regular refrigerator for up to 5 days. “We lost some of our own patients here because of COVID, so we want to make sure our area is offered first,” Mase said. “This is the most satisfying time of my career. We feel humble and very lucky to be able to do this for our patients.” According to the Ontario Pharmacist Association, 97% of the supply of AstraZeneca sent to pharmacies has been exhausted, and the RNA vaccine will begin to be rolled out. As part of its March and April pharmacy rollout, Ava Pharmacy in Midtown Toronto received 600 doses. The word mRNA vaccine available in pharmacies has received a lot of interest. “The phone can ring two lines at the same time, so if you chat or make a call with a counselor, you won’t receive any of the lines,” said owner Manal Kelada. The Ontario Pharmacist Association has stated that the Ontario Department of Health wants to see Pfizer and Moderna at all pharmacies, but it is not clear when and when the dose will arrive. Kerada believes that it will get a dose of Pfizer in the near future, while encouraging people to continue to check if it is available. “Further expansion of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in pharmacy channels will continue until May,” said a government news release on Wednesday. According to the latest information from Ottawa, 2 million Pfizer doses Delivery schedule Until May, there are even more appointments in June, with one million Modern appointments in the week of May 17th. At least 655,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected to come by the end of the month from Canada’s COVAX contract and one million doses from the main AstraZeneca contract in June.

