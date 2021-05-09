Health
Canada faces COVID-19 like the annual endemic flu caused by mutations, experts say-nationwide
Federal Canadian Health Expert COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to the Task Force, new coronaviruses are likely to become part of the viral ecosystem due to the prevalence of several variants of concern in Canada and other countries.
Talk to Abigail Biman Waist blockDr. Alan Bernstein said his advisory board on the Task Force, which focuses on diversity of concerns, is considering ways to address the alarming spread of diversity across the country. It was.
According to him, one way to deal with such spreads is for vaccine makers to adapt and modify shots over the next few years. He says Canada is already in talks with its suppliers.
“Of course, we have embarked on this journey before. [the] Influenza, we all get the flu vaccine every year, but the flu virus changes every year, so it’s a different vaccine every year, “says Bernstein. “Therefore, these are variants, and of course, influenza variants can be very serious, and there are also very mild years. The serious ones are not called the variants of concern, ,Is possible.
“So I think we’re going into that world now with the COVID-19 mutants of concern and what we know now.”
In Canada alone, at least four types of concerns are widespread. One of them points out that Bernstein and several health professionals have taken over as the predominant version of COVID-19 in Canada and several other parts of the world.
He pointed out that the first discovered B.1.1.7 variant in the UK is now the leading COVID-19 variant in the UK. The danger of that particular variant was up to 65% more infectious, alerting public health professionals and authorities.
However, Bernstein said he was fortunate to find the more resistant B.1.351 mutants initially found in South Africa, as they were still very few in Canada.
“So we would have to design a new vaccine against that mutant … but that means we all probably have boosters, [though] Sure, I don’t know yet, “he said, pointing out the benefits of easily tunable mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.
As of May 6, Canada recorded more than 137,885 cases of COVID-19 identified as mutants of concern, with more than 96% of these mutants being B.1.1.7. is.
Several studies published last week also show that Pfizer’s vaccine, which Canada will receive millions in the coming months, is very effective in preventing both infection and death from British and South African variants. Suggested.
Another topic Bernstein spoke of was Canada’s view of waiving the intellectual property and patent rights of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Competition with COVID-19 variant
Canada has not yet taken a direct position, but just as the United States relinquishes its right to grant more free access to vaccine production, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Canada would “ He said he is working on a “consensus-based solution.”
Bernstein has not discussed this issue with the National Vaccine Task Force, but due to the widespread use and need for the COVID-19 vaccine, such an exemption for vaccines is very important but “almost symbolic”. He said he believed that.
“It’s not that easy for businesses to scale up and start 100 million doses of these vaccines,” he said. “Vaccines are a very complex mixture of many different chemicals, dozens of different chemicals that need to be in it.
“I think it’s great symbolic value for us all to be together, so it would be great if we did it personally.”
