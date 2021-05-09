Eight deaths reported on Sunday as hospitalization and reduced positive rate – CBS Baltimore

Annapolis (WJZ) — Maryland added 434 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths on Sunday morning as hospitalizations and state positive rates continue to decline.

To date, the state has been vaccinated more than 5.1 million times and more than 2.3 million Marylanders have been fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations on Sunday decreased by 47, and now 822 are hospitalized for the virus. Of these, 216 are in the intensive care unit and 606 are in the acute care unit.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 453,125 cases have been confirmed and 8,660 deaths have occurred.State positive rate dropped to 3.31% on Sunday

There are 2,331,114 Marylanders who have been fully vaccinated. The state has so far given 5,210,104 doses. Of these, 2,878,990 are the first doses and 14,851 are given on the final day. They gave 2,128,756 a second dose and 32,566 on the final day.

The state resumed receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after the CDC and FDA lifted the vaccine suspension due to the discovery of a rare blood clot in some women.

A total of 202,358 Marylanders were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, reaching 2371 on the final day.

Coronavirus resource: The breakdown of the numbers is as follows. By county county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 6,895 (206) 1 * Analandel 43,118 (590) 14 * Baltimore city 51,919 (1040) twenty three * Baltimore County 64,532 (1461) 36 * Culvert 4,179 (77) 1 * Caroline 2,284 (twenty five) 0 * Carol 9,279 (232) Five * Cecil 6,165 (130) 2 * Charles 10,661 (190) 2 * Dorchester 2,750 (50) 1 * Frederick 19,569 (312) 9 * Galette 2,000 (62) 1 * Hurford 16,283 (269) Five * Howard 19,026 (227) 6 * Kent 1,330 (44) 2 * Montgomery 70,233 (1482) 46 * Prince Georges 83,872 (1449) 32 * Queen of Great Britain 2,959 (44) 1 * St Mary’s 5,919 (one two Three) 0 * Somerset 2,554 (37) 0 * Talbot 2,109 (37) 0 * Washington 14,359 (273) 3 * Waikamiko 7,529 (153) 0 * Worcester 3,601 (97) 1 * No data 0 (50) 0 * Age group and gender Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 25,172 (3) 0 * 10-19 46,427 (6) 1 * 20-29 83,162 (41) 1 * 30-39 77,604 (93) 6 * 40-49 67,642 (248) Five * 50-59 67,610 (720) 28 * 60-69 45,029 (1,444) 18 * 70-79 24,742 (2,199) 40 * 80 years and over 15,737 (3,904) 92 * No data 0 (2) 0 * Woman 236,924 (4,176) 92 * male 216,201 (4,484) 99 * do not know 0 (0) 0 * By race and ethnicity Other news: Governor Larry Hogan Pardons After Death Howard Cooper, Victim of Teen Lynch in 1885, 34 Others in Maryland Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 139,486 (3,065) 70 * Asia (NH) 10,957 (298) 8 * White (NH) 159,930 (4,378) 98 * Hispanic 68,653 (786) 15 * Other (NH) 21,162 (85) 0 * No data 52937 (48) 0 *

For the latest information on coronavirus, Maryland Health Department website Or call 211.