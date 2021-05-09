Health
Eight deaths reported on Sunday as hospitalization and reduced positive rate – CBS Baltimore
Annapolis (WJZ) — Maryland added 434 new coronavirus cases and 8 deaths on Sunday morning as hospitalizations and state positive rates continue to decline.
To date, the state has been vaccinated more than 5.1 million times and more than 2.3 million Marylanders have been fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations on Sunday decreased by 47, and now 822 are hospitalized for the virus. Of these, 216 are in the intensive care unit and 606 are in the acute care unit.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 453,125 cases have been confirmed and 8,660 deaths have occurred.State positive rate dropped to 3.31% on Sunday
There are 2,331,114 Marylanders who have been fully vaccinated. The state has so far given 5,210,104 doses. Of these, 2,878,990 are the first doses and 14,851 are given on the final day. They gave 2,128,756 a second dose and 32,566 on the final day.
The state resumed receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April after the CDC and FDA lifted the vaccine suspension due to the discovery of a rare blood clot in some women.
A total of 202,358 Marylanders were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, reaching 2371 on the final day.
Coronavirus resource:
The breakdown of the numbers is as follows.
By county
|county
|Case
|Dead (number)
|Ally Gainy
|6,895
|(206)
|1 *
|Analandel
|43,118
|(590)
|14 *
|Baltimore city
|51,919
|(1040)
|twenty three *
|Baltimore County
|64,532
|(1461)
|36 *
|Culvert
|4,179
|(77)
|1 *
|Caroline
|2,284
|(twenty five)
|0 *
|Carol
|9,279
|(232)
|Five *
|Cecil
|6,165
|(130)
|2 *
|Charles
|10,661
|(190)
|2 *
|Dorchester
|2,750
|(50)
|1 *
|Frederick
|19,569
|(312)
|9 *
|Galette
|2,000
|(62)
|1 *
|Hurford
|16,283
|(269)
|Five *
|Howard
|19,026
|(227)
|6 *
|Kent
|1,330
|(44)
|2 *
|Montgomery
|70,233
|(1482)
|46 *
|Prince Georges
|83,872
|(1449)
|32 *
|Queen of Great Britain
|2,959
|(44)
|1 *
|St Mary’s
|5,919
|(one two Three)
|0 *
|Somerset
|2,554
|(37)
|0 *
|Talbot
|2,109
|(37)
|0 *
|Washington
|14,359
|(273)
|3 *
|Waikamiko
|7,529
|(153)
|0 *
|Worcester
|3,601
|(97)
|1 *
|No data
|0
|(50)
|0 *
Age group and gender
|Age / gender
|Case
|Dead (number)
|0-9
|25,172
|(3)
|0 *
|10-19
|46,427
|(6)
|1 *
|20-29
|83,162
|(41)
|1 *
|30-39
|77,604
|(93)
|6 *
|40-49
|67,642
|(248)
|Five *
|50-59
|67,610
|(720)
|28 *
|60-69
|45,029
|(1,444)
|18 *
|70-79
|24,742
|(2,199)
|40 *
|80 years and over
|15,737
|(3,904)
|92 *
|No data
|0
|(2)
|0 *
|Woman
|236,924
|(4,176)
|92 *
|male
|216,201
|(4,484)
|99 *
|do not know
|0
|(0)
|0 *
By race and ethnicity
|Race / ethnicity
|Case
|Dead (number)
|African American (NH)
|139,486
|(3,065)
|70 *
|Asia (NH)
|10,957
|(298)
|8 *
|White (NH)
|159,930
|(4,378)
|98 *
|Hispanic
|68,653
|(786)
|15 *
|Other (NH)
|21,162
|(85)
|0 *
|No data
|52937
|(48)
|0 *
For the latest information on coronavirus, Maryland Health Department website Or call 211. All coverage of WJZ can be found at Click here for Maryland Coronavirus..
..
