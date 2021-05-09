New Brunswick reports six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and notification of contact

Halifax-New Brunswick Health Authority reports six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with some contact notifications and school cases.

Three of the new cases are in the Moncton area (Zone 1), involving two in their twenties and one in their thirties. All three are under investigation.

One case is in the St. John area (Zone 2), involving people in their 40s. They are intimate contact with previously confirmed cases.

The two cases are in the Fredericton area (Zone 3) and involve people in their 30s and 50s. One is related to travel and the other is under investigation.

Contact notification

Public health advises on some potential public exposure to COVID-19.

Moncton Area (Zone 1):

Greco Pizza, 120 Dr. Kiram, Moncton Wednesday, May 5 , Between 5 pm and 1 am, Monday, May 3 Between 5 pm and 1 am, and May 2nd (Sun) Between 5 pm and 1 am

Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe Tuesday, May 4 , Between 4 pm and 11 pm

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center Emergency Department, 330 Université Ave. , Moncton, Friday, May 7 From 2 pm to 9:30 pm, and Thursday, May 6 Between 2am and 4am

St. John area (Zone 2):

Foodland, 1 Market Sq. , Quispamsis, on Monday, May 3 Between 4 pm and 5 pm

And in the Fredericton area (Zone 3):

Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, April 28 (Wednesday) From 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, Thursday, May 6 From 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Friday, April 30 From 7:30 am to 5 pm Thursday, April 29 From 7:30 am to 5:30 pm April 28 (Wednesday) From 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

Case study of KENNEBECASIS VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Public health states that positive cases related to Kennebe Cassis Valley High School in the St. John area (Zone 2) have been identified.

The school community has been notified and public health says you are not a close contact if you are not contacted by them.

Students will return to school on Tuesday.

NBCOVID-19 Case data

New Brunswick has experienced 2,002 COVID-19s since the outbreak of the pandemic.

A total of 1,819 people have recovered and 41 have died in the state due to COVID-19-related causes.

Currently, there are seven patients with COVID-19 in New Brunswick hospitals, two of whom are in the intensive care unit.

According to public health, 892 tests were completed in New Brunswick on Saturday, for a total of 304,487 tests since the pandemic began.

Case numbers are categorized into seven health zones in New Brunswick.

Zone 1 – Moncton Region: 411 confirmed (23 active)

Zone 2 – St. John Region: 281 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton Region: 286 confirmed cases (25 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston Region: 746 confirmed cases (50 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton Region: 184 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bassert Region: 63 confirmed cases (16 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi Region: 31 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Vaccine renewal

As of the last update on Saturday, 272,574 Newbrands Wickers have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

In a media release on Sunday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, director of health at New Brunswick, warned of the pitfalls of seeing vaccination as an immediate solution.

“Even if there are exciting advances in vaccination deployments, it’s important to remember that the maximum protection of the COVID-19 vaccine occurs only a few weeks after the second dose,” Russell said. Stated.

“Vaccines can provide protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, and even death, but the variant of concern poses greater risk. New Brunswickers should remain vigilant and follow public health guidance,” he said. It was.

According to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard, approximately 29.7% of the vaccinated state’s population receives at least one vaccination.

Reminds me of orange and yellow levels

Zone 4 sections, including Edmundston and Upper Madawaska, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Fallsh, remain at orange levels.

All other zones and communities in the state, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick areas of Zone 4, remain at the yellow level.

New Brunswick health officials say entry and exit to orange-level areas is not recommended. However, you are allowed to move between areas within the orange level. You are also allowed to move between areas within the Yellow Level.