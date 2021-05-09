Middlesex-London returns to three-digit new COVID-19 case count, killing two new





London, Ontario. -The number of new daily COVID-19 cases exceeded the three-digit mark on Sunday, with two new deaths across Middlesex-London. The health unit reported 102 cases on Sunday. Men and women in their 60s, who have nothing to do with long-term care or retirement homes, also died from the virus, killing 210 people. The last time the new cases peaked above the 100 mark was 111 on May 4. Currently, there are a total of 11,181 cases in the region, with 10,057 resolved and 914 active cases remaining. There are 1,924 cases with a variant of concern, a B.1.1.7 mutant that originated primarily in the United Kingdom, and an additional 277 cases with a mutation-positive sample. The London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) has 94 inpatients with COVID-19, 43 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Out-of-region patients account for 10 in the acute care unit and 24 in the ICU. The numbers recently available from other local public health authorities are: Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 122 active, 3,509 total, 3,311 resolution, 76 deaths, 546 variants Haldimand-Norfolk – 1 new, 246 active, 2,440 total, 2,148 resolutions, 41 deaths Huron-Perth – 8 new, 48 active, total 1,622, resolved 1,521, 53 deaths, 129 variants Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 84 active, 3,328 total, 3,188 resolutions, 56 deaths, 439 variants Gray Blues – 4 new, 45 active, total 1,238, 1,187 resolutions, 5 deaths

