There is no evidence of death at age 2 after vaccination with COVID-19

Claim: A 2-year-old girl from Virginia died after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a clinical trial.

While a pharmaceutical company was testing the vaccine efficacy of adolescents and young children, a post emerged on social media claiming that a 2-year-old girl in Virginia died after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration approve By mid-May, the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 15 years is still under study in children aged 6 months to 11 years.

The· Claim Started on April 30th paper From Natural News, shared on Facebook as a screenshot on May 1st, with the headline “A 2-year-old baby died during Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine experiment.”

According to the article, the child was vaccinated twice with Pfizer on February 25, suffered “some serious side effects” on March 1, and died on March 3. “She may have been ill from the first shot.”

This claim relies entirely on entries from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), and anyone can submit an unconfirmed report.

Fact check:No, the COVID-19 vaccine does not give genital herpes

In a message to USA TODAY, users quoted Natural News. Media bias / fact check As “a suspicious source of information based on quack-level pseudoscience and conspiracy theory, and the promotion of far-right prejudice.” Natural News did not return a request for comment.

VAERS report is not genuine

The original 2-year-old VAERS report, who died after receiving the Pfizer vaccine, no longer exists. CDC spokesman Kristen Nordlund In an email, he said it was removed from the system because it was “fully configured.”

According to the CDC, VAERS is an “early warning system” established in 1990 in response to the National Pediatric Vaccine Injury Act to detect possible vaccine safety issues with US licensed vaccines.

However, the data are limited and the system cannot be used to determine if the vaccine was the cause or contribution of the reported death.

“Reporting to the VAERS does not mean that the vaccine caused an adverse event, but only that an adverse event occurred shortly after vaccination,” the CDC said. Disclaimer Status.

“The report may contain incomplete, inaccurate, accidental, or unverifiable information,” said the CDC site.

Authorities add that the majority of VAERS reports are voluntary and therefore “affected by bias” that imposes “specific restrictions on the way data is used scientifically.”

Fact check:CDC data on vaccine side effects cannot identify the cause

There are cases of people misusing the VAERS database to submit false reports. For example, anesthesiologist James Raidler filed a report claiming that flu shots turned him into the Incredible Hulk. Deputy report.

Report inaccuracy

Aside from the VAERS entry that the two-year-old was credible, the original report contained inaccuracies.

According to the article, the child received a second dose on February 25, but Pfizer did not begin vaccination trials in children aged 6 months to 11 years until March, the company said. point..

The results of these trials are expected in the second half of 2021. “We hope to get vaccination approval for these young children by early 2022,” Pfizer said.

Similarly, Moderna First dose Inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine to children under 12 years of age by mid-March.

Fact check:People who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 do not “sheer” the virus, it infects others

From December 14th to May 3rd, 2020, VAERS received 4,178 death reports among those vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.However CDC says A review of medical records, autopsy and death certificates associated with the report “has not established a causal link to the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Our rating: False

According to our research, the claim that a 2-year-old girl died after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is false. The CDC said the report was deleted from the VAERS database because it was “fully constructed.” With VAERS, anyone can submit unconfirmed reports and the data can contain inaccurate information. Clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine in that age group had not begun at the time the report claimed that the vaccine was given to children. In addition, the CDC states that it has not identified a correlation between reported patient mortality and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Our Fact Check Source:

Thank you for supporting our journalism.You can do it Subscribe to our print, ad-free app or replica of your electronic newspaper here.

Our fact checking work is partially supported by a grant from Facebook.