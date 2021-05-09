NB COVID-19 Summary: 6 new cases reported on Sunday

New Brunswick Public Health reported a total of six new cases of COVID-19 in three zones on Sunday.

Public health said in a news release that one was related to travel, the other was contact information for a previously confirmed case, and the other was under investigation.

Currently, there are 141 active cases in the state. New Brunswick reported its 41st COVID-related death on Saturday.

There were 2,002 confirmed cases and 1,819 recovery in New Brunswick.

The breakdown of new cases is as follows.

Moncton Region, Zone 1: 3 cases:

Two people 20-29.

Person 30-39.

These cases are under investigation.

St. John Region, Zone 2: One case:

A case is a previously confirmed case contact.

Fredericton Region, Zone 3: Two cases:

Person 30-39.

People between the ages of 50 and 59.

One is related to travel and the other is under investigation.

(CBC News)

In New Brunswick, seven people are hospitalized for the virus, including two in the intensive care unit. Three are hospitalized outside the state.

The state has announced that 272,574 Newbrands Wickers have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

In this release, Health Director Jennifer Russell said the state still needs to be careful, with maximum protection from the virus only 2-3 weeks after the second dose.

“Vaccines can provide protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, and even death, but the variant of concern poses a greater risk,” she said.

Cases confirmed at Kennebe Cassis Valley High School

Public health confirmed one COVID-19 case at Kennebe Cassis Valley High School in Quispamsis on Saturday.

Students and parents have been notified of the incident. Students will return to school on Tuesday unless contacted directly by public health.

Isolation of Maggie House Residents with Negative Test

Residents of Maggie House on the campus of the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton can now leave their apartment-style dwellings if a COVID-19 test is negative.

Public health announced on Saturday that the quarantine of those who tested negative at midnight on Saturday would end.

Maggie House is a residence with 101 apartment-style units for mature students. (Ed Hunter / CBC)

The remaining cases will continue to be self-quarantined in their homes next week.

There are at least 12 confirmed cases of the virus involved in the Maggie House outbreak.

The outbreak was declared almost two weeks ago and involved the first reported variant in India.

Outbreaks in special elderly nursing homes lead to death of 5 people

On Saturday, public health reported a fifth death per week at the Grand Falls special home, Pavilion Beaulieu.

The reported death was a person in his 90s.

Outbreaks include the first reported subspecies in South Africa.

Latest contact notification

Moncton:

Greco Pizza, 120 Dr. Kiram, Moncton Wednesday, May 5 , Between 5 pm and 1 am, Monday, May 3 Between 5 pm and 1 am, and May 2nd (Sun) Between 5 pm and 1 am

, Between 5 pm and 1 am, Between 5 pm and 1 am, and Between 5 pm and 1 am Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe Tuesday, May 4 , 4 pm to 11 pm

, 4 pm to 11 pm Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center Emergency Department, 330 Université Ave. , Moncton, Friday, May 7 From 2 pm to 9:30 pm Thursday, May 6 Between 2-4.

Saint John:

Foodland, 1 Market Sq. , Quispamsis, on Monday, May 3 4 pm to 5 pm

Fredericton:

Lunar Rogue, 625 King St., Fredericton, April 28 (Wednesday) From 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

From 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, Thursday, May 6 From 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Friday, April 30 From 7:30 am to 5 pm Thursday, April 29 From 7:30 am to 5:30 pm April 28 (Wednesday) From 7:30 am to 5:30 pm

What to do if you have symptoms

If you are worried that you may have COVID-19 symptoms Take a self-assessment test online..

Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:

Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

Runny nose.

headache.

New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should do the following: