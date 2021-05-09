Three people died on weekends in London, 190 new COVID-19 cases





Recent development: The Middlesex-London Health Unit recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases in a week.

Public health reported three more COVID-related deaths over the weekend.

Ontario reports 3,216 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday With the death of 47 people. How is the situation in the London area? The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) recorded 190 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. This includes 88 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday. Public health said three men and women in their 60s and women in their 70s, unrelated to the elderly facility, died after being infected with the virus. Last week, COVID-19 killed 10 people. 18 year old man on Tuesday. During the pandemic process, the area recorded 210 COVID-related deaths. “COVID deaths are usually 2-3 weeks after the onset of the case, so the peak wave of the case was 2-3 weeks ago, and as a result, there was also a peak of death,” he said. .. Dr. Alex Summers, Associate Medical Officer at MLHU. Meanwhile, 187 recovery posts were posted over the weekend. This leaves the region with 914 active cases. According to the latest update from the Center for Health Sciences in London, published Friday, the hospital network cares for 94 COVID-19 patients, including 43 in critical care. Thirty-four of those patients come from outside the region. Is the area on track to lift the stay-at-home order? Despite a month-long state-wide stay-at-home order that qualifies more Londoners for vaccination, daily infections continue to be high in the region. This is also due in part to the nature of the third wave, which is the most widespread community, according to Summers. “These numbers are actually driven by what’s happening in the community and are much harder to control,” he said. “The stay-at-home order was very effective in preventing us from accelerating further upwards. It was effective in preventing the cases admitted to the ICU from being at least stable and not increasing significantly. But it hasn’t pushed the case down yet. ” The state could break out of the stay-at-home order on May 20, but Mr Summers said it all depends on how things go in the coming weeks. Middlesex-For the London region, he said, the average weekly case rate is well above 100 per 100,000. “In order to reasonably think that resumption is the right mechanism, it needs to go down to around 40 or less.” “At our rate at this time, we will continue to implement some form of public health intervention or public health measures to avoid the next surge and the fourth wave.” COVID-19 inside and outside the region According to the latest updates from Southwestern Public Health, which oversees Elgin and Oxford, there are currently 122 ongoing cases, including 30 in Tillsonburg, 28 in St. Thomas and 25 in Woodstock. As of Friday, Huron Perth Public Health reported 42 active cases, including 16 in Huron County, 15 in Perth County, 10 in Stratford, and 1 in St. Mary’s. Meanwhile, Ontario recorded 3,216 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, killing 47 people associated with the disease. Sunday numbers are the highest daily deaths since February. Most of the new cases have been reported in the Toronto, Peel and York regions. The 7-day rolling average for new cases dropped slightly to 3,120.

