Four biggest questions about blood clots in the Covid-19 vaccine

Two vaccines — Johnson & Johnson The US vaccine and the European AstraZeneca vaccine are associated with an increased likelihood of rare types of blood clots. Researchers are investigating the causes of these blood clots and are beginning to suggest some answers.

Dr. Sosumi SomA professor of medicine at Oklahoma State University, explains what these rare blood clots are and how they are formed after people have been vaccinated.

4. What is a blood clot in the Covid-19 vaccine?

A few people in the United States have A dangerous blood clot has occurred After receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Blood clots occur mainly in people’s brains and, paradoxically, Related to decreased platelet count..

Platelets usually help stop bleeding in the event of an injury. In the event of a cut or injury, the body responds by sending platelets that act as temporary patches.The patch attracts other platelets and they stick to each other To stop blood loss.. This combination of low platelets and extreme coagulation makes these clots medically unusual, as platelets usually aid in the coagulation process.

These particular types of thrombosis—called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis—are rare but affect the surroundings. 2-5 people per million people a year What is May be life-threatening without treatment.. Vaccines usually do not trigger this type of blood clot.

3. Who has the blood clots of these Covid-19 vaccines?

As of April 24, 2021, approximately out of 8 million people vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson in the United States 16 people developed these blood clots..Blood clots occur 6 to 13 days after vaccination, most of them Women between the ages of 18 and 48..

At least on April 26, 2021, according to news reports One man developed a blood clot.. The man was in his thirties and was hospitalized with a blood clot in his leg about two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

European health officials also said that the AstraZeneca vaccine (a Covid-19 vaccine approved and approved in Europe but not in the United States) 200 cases of low platelet coagulation.. Importantly, both the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine, Adenovirus that gives instructions to the human body How to build an immune response against Covid-19. This is called a viral vector vaccine.

The fact that both vaccines use viral vectors and both are associated with blood clots Made many health professionals think Two vaccine coagulation problems May share the same mechanism..

2. Why do women get more blood clots of the Covid-19 vaccine than men?

At this point, the doctor still doesn’t know what’s causing it Women are more sensitive than menAlso, nothing exposes a person to the risk of these blood clots. These coagulations, although rare, can occur in unvaccinated people. Scientists know that women are three times more likely to develop this type of blood clot without being vaccinated.Many researchers say this is Contraception or alternatives to other hormones Taken by women.

1. Covid-19 vaccine Why is the vaccine causing blood clots?

Researchers believe this is specific Low platelet coagulation Similar to the reaction some people receive Receive an anticoagulant called heparin, Called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.

In the case of a heart attack or blood clot, doctors may use heparin to thin a person’s blood if blood flow needs to be reestablished. However, some people experience the opposite reaction, and their blood will instead coagulate more. This happens because the body provokes an unwanted immune response after receiving heparin.

In these patients, heparin attaches to a product released by platelets called platelet factor 4. When this happens, the immune system considers the combination of platelet factor 4 and heparin to be a problem and produces antibodies accordingly. These antibodies attach to the complex of heparin and platelet factor 4, causing the body, which now believes it needs to repair the damage, to run out of more platelets and cause more coagulation.this As a result, the number of platelets found in these patients is low.

Doctors examined the blood of patients who developed blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine and found that they were very similar to the blood of people who had a low thrombocytopenia response to heparin. This allows scientists and doctors to The same process can lead to these clots Caused by two vaccines.

This article was originally published conversation Along Musumisom At Oklahoma State University.Read Click here for the original article..