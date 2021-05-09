NB reported 6 new COVID-19 cases and identified positive cases in high school-New Brunswick





New Brunswick reports six new cases of COVID-19 on Mother’s Day. This brings the total number of active cases in the state to 141. A total of 10 patients are hospitalized, 7 of whom are in New Brunswick and the others are out of state. Three of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton area), involving two people in their twenties and one in their thirties. read more: New Brunswick reports another death, eight new cases of COVID-19 All three cases are under investigation. One case is in Zone 2 (St. John area), which involves someone in their 40s who is the contact for the previously reported case. The other two cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton area), which involves people in their 30s and 50s. One of these cases is travel related and the other is under investigation. The story continues under the ad In a news release, the state reports that 272,574 Newbrands Wickers have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine. However, Dr. Jennifer Russell, director of health at Jennifer Russell, told residents that, despite the progress of vaccination, “the best protection of the COVID-19 vaccine occurs only a few weeks after the second vaccination.” I warned you. Trend story Immunization rates in Canada are higher than in the United States Experts say comparisons are complicated

Experts say Canada should look to the UK for the future of COVID-19. “Vaccines can provide protection against hospitalization, ICU admission, and even death, but the variant of concern poses greater risk. New Brunswickers should remain vigilant and follow public health guidance,” she said. Said. The state has issued a number of exposure alerts. Specifically, a case was identified at Kennebe Cassis Valley High School. Quispamsis on May 8th. Close contact information will be provided by public health. The exposure alerts by region are as follows: Zone 1 (Moncton area): Greco Pizza, Dr. 120 Kiram, Moncton, May 5th, 5pm to 1am, May 3rd, 5pm to 1am, May 2nd, 5pm to 1am.00:00

Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe, May 4th, 4pm-11pm

Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Center Emergency Department, 330 Université Ave. , Moncton, May 7th from 2pm to 9:30 pm, and May 6th from 2am to 4am Zone 2 (St. John area): The story continues under the ad Foodland, 1 Market Sq. , Quispamsis, May 3rd, 4pm-5pm Zone 3 (Fredericton area): Rogue of the Moon, 625 King Street, Fredericton, April 28, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Fix Auto, 156 Greenview Dr., Hanwell, May 6th 7:30 am-5:30pm, April 30th 7:30 am-5pm, April 29th 7:30 am-5pm 30 minutes 7:30 pm to 5:30 pm afternoon and April 28















1:51

NB Doctors Group Encourages People to Take the First Vaccine Available





NB Doctors Group Encourages People to Take the First Vaccine Available

View link »

<br />

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos