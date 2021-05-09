The best insect repellent spray in 2021

Summer is just around the corner and it’s already here in some parts of the world (hello from Miami at 90 degrees).In many places, hot weather means bug.. I’m talking about mosquitoes, mites, scrub typhus, beech, biting flies, and noseium. Yup. (And itching and itching.)

Growing up in Louisiana and now living in Florida, I spent my entire life soaking my skin and clothes in insect repellent. Insect repellent sprays are a staple of the South, to say the least.

If you plan to spend the summer outdoors, especially if you plan to go camping or visit wetlands, it’s best to have an insect repellent. These are some of the best insect repellent sprays currently available after testing over 20 products in the heat of South Florida.

Amanda Caprit / CNET If you live in a very hot place, you will start sweating when you open the back door. You cannot add an adhesive layer. Cutter Dry Insect Repellent is by far the best insect repellent in terms of feel. The aerosol nozzle sprays widely and evenly, and the formula dries to the skin almost instantly. You don’t have to rub this spray on your skin at all. The bottle says it’s fragrance-free, but Cutter Dry has a slight odor. However, it is not overwhelming like many other sprays and is absolutely unbearable. Made with 10% DEET, this insect repellent plays its role in most environments. For backcountry adventures in buggy environments, consider using something more powerful, such as a 20% or 30% DEET product.

Amanda Caprit / CNET If you want to avoid aerosol sprays, Proven manufactures excellent picaridin-based pump spray insect repellents. Picaridin It is a synthetic compound derived from piperine, a compound found in the family of plants that produce black pepper.It’s not as odorous as DEET, and according to some studies, picaridin is Repel bugs as effectively as DEET.. The proven Picaridin pump spray is the only spray that has been found to be truly odorless during testing. I probably seemed crazy when I saw a bystander sniffing my skin and clothes and catching the smell of something like this. No scent! For pump sprays, the texture is not bad. This insect repellent spray is much lighter and requires only a small amount of rubbing. It was absorbed immediately. Of all the insect repellent sprays I’ve used in my life, this is the first time I’ve tried Proven and I may buy it in the future.

Amanda Caprit / CNET For those who want to avoid chemicals altogether, lemon eucalyptus repellents are a milder way to prevent insects and their bites. After trying some lemon eucalyptus insect repellent sprays, Natrapel came out at the top. Given the lack of two chemicals that have been proven to repel insects, it is natural to assume that this bug spray is not as effective as its counterparts, including DEET or picaridin.However CDC And EPA Recognize lemon eucalyptus oil as an effective insect repellent. Natrapel Bottle says it offers up to 6 hours of protection compared to the usual 8-12 hours for DEET and Picaridin products. Anyway, if you don’t mind applying more often, Natrapel aerosol or pump spray is a good choice. Despite the fact that the active ingredient is oil, this insect repellent spray doesn’t feel as greasy as you would expect. It’s a little harder to rub than DEET or Picaridin spray, but overall it’s not bad. Both types of bottles are easy to spray. In addition, the scent is nice (if you like lemon eucalyptus).

Amanda Caprit / CNET I’m crazy about these permethrin repellents from Sawyer. I sprayed all the fabric patio furniture and tarpaulins covering my gym equipment at home. Permethrin is an insect repellent designed for clothing and gear. Do not use on skin or clothing while wearing. Seriously, pay attention to your safety precautions. Aerosol permethrin produces a wide, uniform and fast spray. Easy to coat outdoor furniture in seconds. Pump sprays aren’t very convenient, but they’re still good. The bottle says it’s odorless, but it smelled a little when I was using the spray. It smelled like spray paint, but it wasn’t much more powerful. These bottles aren’t something I want to travel with and are quite large, so it’s a good idea to spray your gear before going on a camping trip or other outdoor adventure. Sawyer’s permethrin spray lasts up to 6 weeks or 6 washes.

Amanda Caprit / CNET Are you a fan of spray? Try Proven’s Picaridin Lotion. Like the proven pump spray, odorless lotions are truly odorless. If you don’t know that the “gentle scent” lotion is an insect repellent, you can use it as a normal lotion! This lotion uses the same 20% picaridin formula as Provem pump spray. These convenient sized bottles are easy to carry and the smaller bottles are also suitable for traveling by air. Personally, lotions are easily absorbed by the skin, so I think they are suitable for hiking and backpacking trips. I feel that it is hard to sweat on hot and active days.

Amanda Caprit / CNET For insect repellents that are very easy to pack, try wipes. I like Ben’s 30% DEET wipes. Because we know they are effective and easy to carry anywhere. You can easily take an insect repellent wipe on an airplane, put a few in a day bag to prevent unexpected bugs, and wear an ultra-lightweight repellent for a few days of outdoor tours. Wipees are also great if you don’t want to spray or rub the lotion on your skin. Instead of rubbing the dirt on the skin while applying the spray, these wipes actually clean the skin while adding bug protection. Wipees also help protect the skin while avoiding damage to clothing. (At high concentrations, DEET can leave marks on certain fabrics.)

Amanda Caprit / CNET Natrapel attacks again with a picaridin insect repellent wipe. The formula contains 20% picaridin and is almost odorless with up to 12 hours of protection. These wipes are slightly softer than Ben’s wipes above, but they still effectively wipe off dirt. Like Ben’s wipes, they are very portable and fit in almost any type of pack you plan to carry. It’s good for both sides all around.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended to provide health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.