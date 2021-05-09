Description: Transplant recipients remain vulnerable to Covid-19 after two vaccinations





In a study published at JAMA, Johns Hopkins Medical Researchers said: Coronavirus Vaccines provide some protection to people who have had a solid organ transplant, but they are still not enough to allow them to omit masks, physical distances, and other safety measures. This is a follow-up to a previous study published at JAMA in March, where researchers found that only 17% of participating transplant recipients had sufficient antibodies after a single dose of two doses. Reported that it was produced COVID-19 Vaccine therapy. Newsletter | Click to see the best explainers of the day in your inbox “After the second injection, more people had detectable antibodies (54% overall), but in the second study, antibody levels reached levels sufficient to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. The number of transplant recipients was still good. Below what is normally found in people with a healthy immune system. Based on our findings, transplant recipients and other immunocompromised patients remain after vaccination. We encourage you to continue to implement strict COVID-19 safety precautions, “said lead author Brian Boyarski on the Johns Hopkins website. People who receive a solid organ transplant (heart, lungs, kidneys, etc.) often have to take medication to suppress the immune system and prevent rejection. Such regimens can interfere with the transplant recipient’s ability to produce antibodies against foreign substances, including protective substances produced in response to the vaccine. ?? Join now ??: Express Explained Telegram Channel A new study evaluated this immunogenic response after two doses of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 2020 transplant recipients, but without prior diagnosis of Covid-19. Participants completed the two-dose regimen between December 16, 2020 and March 13, 2021. In the latest study, researchers found that only 98 (15%) of the 658 study participants had detectable antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 21 days after the first vaccination. Did. This was comparable to the 17% reported in the March survey. Twenty-nine days after the second dose, the number of participants with detectable antibodies increased to 357 of 658 — 54%. After receiving both vaccine doses, 301 (46%) of the 658 participants had no detectable antibody, while 259 (39%) only after the second injection. Produced an antibody. The researchers also found that among the participants, the youngest were most likely to develop an antibody response and were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine without immunosuppressive therapy, including antimetabolites. These were similar to the associations found in single-dose trials. — —Source: Johns Hopkins Medicine

