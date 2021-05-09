Five new COVID-19 cases reported on Iqaluit Sunday





There were five new COVID-19 cases in Iqaluit, seven recovery cases, and 72 active cases in the capital of Nunavut, Prime Minister Joe Savikataak reported on Sunday. This is two less active cases than he reported on Saturday. Following the recovery of recent incidents at Kinngait and Rankin Inlet, all incidents in the region are taking place in Iqaluit. New cases continue to be detected in Iqaluit, but the government has also reported recovery in people who were detected early in the outbreak, which began more than three weeks ago. According to Savikataak, there have been 98 recoveries since the outbreak of Iqaluit began. Authorities emphasize the importance of following public health measures aimed at preventing the spread of the disease, such as avoiding social gatherings. Nunavut Territory officials will provide up-to-date information on the status of COVID-19 at the Legislative Assembly at 11:00 EST.Its COVID-19 update will be livestreamed at Legislative Assembly website.. The first COVID-19 case of Iqaluit was reported on April 14. Two days later, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Michael Patterson confirmed that the city was dealing with the outbreak. Last week, Patterson said social gatherings, including house parties, were the main way to spread COVID-19 in Iqaluit. Last Monday, the Iqaluit City Council declared a state of emergency in the region. This is a move to give the city additional powers under the Nunavut Territory Emergency Measures Act to help the city deal with the outbreak. Across the Nunavut Territory, 560 COVID-19s have occurred since the World Health Organization declared a respiratory disease pandemic about 14 months ago. Four deaths have been recorded in the area. According to the federal government, 1,229,971 cases have been recorded across Canada, including 24,568 deaths, as of Saturday. COVID-19 update website.

