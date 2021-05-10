Arkansas Prison Staff Vaccination Rates Worry Experts





Little Rock, Arkansas (AP) — The low COVID-19 vaccination rate for prison workers in Arkansas is the ability of the prison system to prevent disease against more contagious variants in the next phase of the pandemic. Public health and imprisonment experts say they are raising concerns about. ..

About 42% of more than 4,700 Arkansas correctional bureau employees were shot at least once, according to an agency spokeswoman. The Arkansas Democratic Gazette reported on Sunday that the Correctional Bureau has set a goal of immunizing 80% of its employees after the shootings on January 5.

More than 11,300 people under Arkansas control were infected with the virus and at least 49 died, according to health ministry data.

As of May 1, the prevalence of prisoners in Arkansas was the third highest in the state, according to data compiled by The Marshall Project, a non-profit criminal justice news agency. New virus cases continue to be seen in state prisons, with new cases reported on five sites since April 15. Cindy Murphy, director of communication at the Corrections Bureau, did not answer a question from the newspaper as to why authorities believe COVID-19 vaccination was delayed among workers. She said in a statement that the agency had affected “most” agencies in the state and that workers had “stepped up again” to receive the bullets. She said prison workers had higher vaccination rates than the state’s entire population and authorities had implemented “strong” vaccination campaigns. According to public health experts, vaccination of prison system workers is as important as providing ammunition to prisoners. John Hurt, a senior researcher at the Bella Justice Institute’s Promise Restoration Initiative in New York, said he was “at the mercy” of the choice of staff to be vaccinated. As of last week, 7,438 prisoners, or about 47% of the total population, were initially vaccinated, according to agency statistics released under public records. The correction department cannot request a shot. A new state law that came into force last month prohibits state agencies from requiring workers to be vaccinated without seeking special permission from the legislature. It was not clear whether the reluctance to vaccinate among prison staff extended to prisons in the state’s most populous counties. Faulkner County, which reported more than 90 positive cases in prison last week, did not respond to a request for public records of the information. Pulaski County vaccinated 84 of 262 prison personnel-about 32%. Governor Asa Hutchinson expressed concern as the state’s active coronavirus cases reached a 47-day high on Saturday. “Our new cases are stable and hospitalizations are declining, but the virus remains a threat. Keep up the good work and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Hutchinson said in a tweet.

