NSW Health is still looking for a missing link on how a man caught an Indian COVID stock.Vega District News





Coronavirus, Health in New South Wales says it’s still a mystery how a Sydney man in his 50s contracted for an Indian variant of COVID-19 that returned Wollongong and Greater Sydney to limits. Dr. Kelly Chant, Chief Health Officer, New South Wales, spoke at the new mass vaccination center in Sydney Olympic Park on Monday, saying authorities are still working to find the “missing link,” but patients are very He praised him for being supportive. “He really helped us,” said Dr. Chant. “We checked the CCTV footage … he was in the city and some of his walkways took him to the quarantine hotel grounds … but our investigation They continue to know that the man and his partner are the first known locally acquired cases of the Indian B.1.617 variant of the virus in New South Wales, and the genomic sequence. The decision revealed that the infection was associated with returnees from the United States in quarantine at the Park Royal Hotel in Darling Harbor. Dr. Chant said it would have been a “fleet” wherever the encounter occurred, so there are concerns that other people in the community may unknowingly carry and spread the virus. “The concern was that the infection in the community could have spread and could not be detected, for example in the case of Avalon. [late last year]Dr. Chant defended the decision announced Sunday to continue the restrictions on Wollongong and Greater Sydney (including the Central Coast and Blue Mountains) until 12:01 am on Monday, May 17. Staff must wear masks, retail and hospitality patrons cannot use masks, but the most “minimum impact and maximum results” so that people do not have a significant impact on their daily lives Focus on. “The rationale for hospitality Workers wear it rather than regular customers because it obviously doesn’t make sense when they go to the hospitality facility where you eat and drink,” Dr. Chant said. Told. Scenarios often infect hospitality workers from patrons, but they can be disseminated because they encounter so many people a day. In the retail industry, there aren’t really many transmissions at retail stores. The exception is when the actual worker is actually positive. Restrictions include restrictions on visitors to households and elderly care centers, restrictions on singing and dancing, and prohibition of standing while drinking alcohol. In addition, wearing masks on public transport and indoor venues (excluding retail and hospitality customers). Regular guests are required to wear a mask in the game area of ​​the venue. A complete list of venues of concern related to the two recently obtained locally is on the NSW Government website. There are over 300 COVID-19 test locations throughout NSW. To find your nearest clinic, go to https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and. -Other / Please contact the clinic or GP. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/2d89a055-08fc-4b22-8ca8-a32d05b04e84.PNG/r56_0_1490_810_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

