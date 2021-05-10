Weiburn has no new COVID cases, 177 cases across the state

There are 177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on May 9, bringing the state to a total of 43,141 cases. There are no new COVID cases in the Weiburn region, currently 39 active cases and 221 active cases in the southeastern region.

No new deaths have been reported today.

The new case is in the next zone. Northwest, 18; North Central, 9; Saskatoon, 40; Central West, 1; Central East, 14; Regina, 42; Southwest, 11; South Central, 15; and Southeast, 18. One new case is residential information Is on hold. Two new cases with pending residence information have been assigned to North Central Zone (1) and Regina (1).

There are a total of 40,379 collections, including 210 new collections as of May 9, with 2,260 considered active.

There are 157 people in the hospital, and 116 are inpatient. North Central, 3; Northeast, 2; Saskatoon, 52; Central East, 2; Regina, 41; Southwest, 1; South Central, 3; And Southeast, 4.41 people in the intensive care unit: North Central , 3; Saskatoon, 15; Central East, 2; Regina, 19; Southwest, 1; and South Central, 1.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 213 (17.4 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following URL: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

Reported vaccine

In Saskatchewan, 13,651 additional daily records of the COVID-19 vaccine were performed, bringing the total number of vaccines provided in the state to 518,133.

The 13,651 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were given to residents living in the following zones: Far North Central, 6; Far Northeast, 90; Northwest, 679; North Central, 848; Northeast, 486; Saskatoon, 4,664; Central West, 425; Central East, 1,170; Regina, 2,311; Southwest, 493; South Central, 973; and Southeast, 988. 395 doses were given with the living area reserved.

71% of people over the age of 40 receive a first dose, which meets the key vaccination threshold criteria in Step 1 of the Saskatchewan Resumption Roadmap, which is activated in 3 weeks.

59% over the age of 30 receive the first dose. 50% of people over the age of 18 are taking the first dose.

Saskatchewan will receive 63,180 Pfizer doses during the week of May 10. Vaccines are distributed as follows: Regina (10,530), Saskatoon (8,190), Pharmacy (31,590), North Battleford (2,340), Prince Albert (1,170), Indigenous Service Canada (ISC) North (2,340), Delivery is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 12, at ISC South (2,340), ISC North Battleford (1,170), and Northern Intertribal Health Authority (NITHA) Prince Albert (3,510).

Vaccination reservation system for people over 32 years old.Change to 29 years old or older on Monday

The state’s age-based vaccination program eligibility has been expanded to include ages 32 and up. Effective Monday, May 10th, at 8am, the state’s age-based vaccination program will be transferred to age 29 and above.

This applies to all vaccination clinics: booked bookings, drive-throughs / walk-ins, pharmacies, mobile clinics.

Priority frontline workers are also eligible.A list of those professions is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility.. Eligible priority groups can visit a drive-through or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to make an SHA appointment. You can make a reservation through the system. High-priority front-line workers are required to provide proof of employment (salary statement, letter from employer, or copy of professional license) at the time of vaccination.

Residents over the age of 32 can book online. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). You can also participate in scheduled drive-throughs and book at participating pharmacies. For details on how to make a reservation, please see the following URL. www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.. Please do not call until you can make an appointment for vaccination.

Pharmacy vaccination pilots continue to be deployed and additional pharmacies will be added as large doses of vaccine become available. A current list of participating pharmacies is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. Find a participating pharmacy near you now with the new map tool.

Anyone who experiences a severe or abnormal reaction after COVID-19 vaccination can call 811 to report. People who experience severe reactions such as dyspnea should call 911. Adverse events that may be associated with vaccination are reported for the following purposes: Continuously monitor the safety of vaccines.

There were 3,055 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on May 8th, including 191 tests in the southeastern region.

To date, 800,129 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 7, when figures for other states and nationwide were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 672,088 tests per million people. The national tax rate was 856,454.

As of May 8, screening in Saskatchewan identified 8,258 mutant strains of concern and reported in the following zones: Far Northeast, 6; Northwest, 307; North Central, 230; Northeast, 48; Saskatoon, 1,001; Central West, 91; Central East, 366; Regina, 4,185; Southwest, 263; South Central, 601; and Southeast , 848. There are 129 screened VOCs with pending residence.

There are 230 new strain results reported today. Of the 3,344 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 3,288 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 47 are P.1 (Brazil), and 9 are B.1.351 (SA).

Total number of health care workers, breakdown of total cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total number of tests to date, test rate per person, and current number of variants of concern identified Detailed statistics about can be found at: http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

Don’t let COVID-19 go home with you

• Saskatchewan continues to monitor COVID-19 trends throughout the state, but public health should ensure that all residents are traveling within and between states for essential purposes only. I’m urging you.

• If you need to travel between states, be aware of the risk of infection in these jurisdictions and the public health orders in force there and will be tested shortly after returning home.