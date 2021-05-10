Oregon reports two more COVID-19-related deaths, including the 74th 610 in Deschutes County.

An 80-year-old woman died last month in St. Charles Bend.Deschutes County will decrease from Saturday 115th to Sunday 35th

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-In Oregon, there were two new COVID-19-related deaths, including the 74th death in Deschutes County, and the state’s death toll increased to 2,530, Oregon Health Department said. Reported on Sunday.

OHA also reported 610 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 191,405 cases across the state.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Sunday that 37,726 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 13,606 doses were given on Saturday and 24,120 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday.

As of Sunday, 1,968,933 people have been vaccinated at least once. A total of 1,340,794 people received a second dose of Physer or Moderna vaccine.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 33,133 times per day.

Oregon currently has a total of 3,315,448 million vaccinations. This includes 1,812,149 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,393,975 first and second doses of Moderna, and 107,870 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (1,454). Administration was given, but was not administered). Please specify the product information).

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are tentative and subject to change.

OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Sunday, providing regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalized

There are 318 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 11 fewer than Saturday. There are 76 COVID-19 patients in the bed of the Intensive Care Room (ICU), 8 fewer than Saturday.

The total number of bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients over the last 7 days was 2,325, an increase of 0.1% from the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 351.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Benton (13), Craccamah (78), Colombia (10), Couse (3), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deshuts (35). ), Douglas (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Chiamas (22), Lane (40), Lincoln (1), Lynn ( 31), Malheur (6), Marion (76), Morrow (1), Multnomah (144), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Washington (81), Yamhill (13).

The 2,529th death in Oregon is an 80-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 24 and died in St. Charles Bend on May 3. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2530th death in Oregon was an 83-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 7 at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 946 14 Benton 3,039 19 Cracker mass 17,186 209 Kratosop 972 8 Columbia 1,715 26 Kuus 2,049 33 Crook 1,073 20 curry 645 9 Deshoots 8,703 74 Douglas 3,225 70 Gilliam 62 1 Grant 506 Five Harney 338 8 Hood river 1,181 30 Jackson 10,733 135 Jefferson 2,170 34 Josephine 3,308 68 Klamath 4,330 61 lake 444 7 Lane 12,838 145 Lincoln 1,371 20 Rin 4,828 67 Misfortune 3,504 61 Marion 21,814 306 tomorrow 1,101 15 Multnomah 37,970 584 pork 3,710 52 Shaman 58 1 Tillamook 640 3 Umatilla 8,140 84 Union 1,444 twenty three Warowa 182 Five Wasco 1,370 28 Washington 25,360 229 Wheeler 28 1 Yang Hill 4,422 75 State-wide 191,405 2,530

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.

2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See press release

Electronic Lab Report (ELR) received on May 8, 2021

county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 19 0 19 0.0% Benton 299 13 312 4.2% Cracker mass 1,198 105 1,303 8.1% Kratosop 134 6 140 4.3% Columbia 120 14 134 10.4% Kuus 101 3 104 2.9% Crook 70 8 78 78 10.3% curry 17 0 17 0.0% Deshoots 490 67 557 12.0% Douglas 103 3 106 2.8% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 16 0 16 0.0% Harney 9 3 12 25.0% Hood river 61 Five 66 7.6% Jackson 374 20 394 5.1% Jefferson 51 3 54 5.6% Josephine 224 8 232 3.4% Klamath 72 12 84 14.3% lake Four 1 Five 20.0% Lane 1,190 43 1,233 3.5% Lincoln 68 1 69 1.4% Rin 455 34 489 7.0% Misfortune 77 0 77 0.0% Marion 722 73 795 9.2% tomorrow 19 0 19 0.0% Multnomah 2,401 135 2,536 5.3% pork 197 11 208 5.3% Shaman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 43 Four 47 8.5% Umatilla 85 Four 89 4.5% Union 13 0 13 0.0% Warowa 3 0 3 0.0% Wasco 133 0 133 0.0% Washington 1,488 72 1,560 4.6% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yang Hill 377 twenty one 398 5.3% State-wide 10,638 669 11,307 5.9%

Cumulative ELR

county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 11,722 1,861 13,583 13.7% Benton 142,679 4,658 147,337 3.2% Cracker mass 445,223 26,196 471,419 5.6% Kratosop 34,638 1,691 36,329 4.7% Columbia 42,759 2,333 45,092 5.2% Kuus 47,201 2,512 49,713 5.1% Crook 18,873 1,397 20,270 6.9% curry 11,442 542 11,984 4.5% Deshoots 193,270 10,887 204,157 5.3% Douglas 82,690 3,664 86,354 4.2% Gilliam 1,238 44 1,282 3.4% Grant 6,369 427 6,796 6.3% Harney 4,221 387 4,608 8.4% Hood river 32,377 1,687 34,064 5.0% Jackson 219,264 16,210 235,474 6.9% Jefferson 19,850 1,994 21,844 9.1% Josephine 73,802 3,823 77,625 4.9% Klamath 50,291 4,894 55,185 8.9% lake 5,315 422 5,737 7.4% Lane 491,656 15,372 507,028 3.0% Lincoln 43,532 2,701 46,233 5.8% Rin 141,641 8,878 150,519 5.9% Misfortune 26,347 5,129 31,476 16.3% Marion 351,112 32,531 383,643 8.5% tomorrow 7,494 1,319 8,813 15.0% Multnomah 1,049,859 56,547 1,106,406 5.1% pork 71,701 4,858 76,559 6.3% Shaman 1,403 68 1,471 4.6% Tillamook 15,096 640 15,736 4.1% Umatilla 66,487 9,105 75,592 12.0% Union 21,473 1,814 23,287 7.8% Warowa 3,245 182 3,427 5.3% Wasco 35,055 1,714 36,769 4.7% Washington 646,497 41,593 688,090 6.0% Wheeler 713 31 744 4.2% Yang Hill 137,558 7,213 144,771 5.0% State-wide 4,554,093 275,324 4,829,417 5.7%

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language Or Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.