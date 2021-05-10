Anxiety and depression increased during the COVID-19 pandemic





Psychiatrists have seen elevated levels of mental illness across all ages and ethnicities, with one group appearing to have the highest rate.

Tampa, Florida — COVID-19 has several symptoms that require attention, including shortness of breath, fever, coughing, and malaise. But now we are also beginning to understand the side effects of this virus and the pandemic to us as a society. Cases of anxiety and depression are increasing throughout the United States and there is no immunity here in Tampa. “Everyone is affected by COVID in some way, shape, or form, whether they have it or know who has it. That effect has affected people. Of course, it affects their mental health, “said Dr. Ryan Wagoner, Vice-Chair and Psychiatrist for Clinical Services, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, University of South Florida. Mental health effects are seen at all ages and races. Several cases have been discovered as patients come due to other medical concerns. “We see more both anxiety and depressive symptoms. But again, there is no extra outreach to deal with, and we are not looking for extra desires or cures. It’s a little. I’m worried, “said Dr. Wagoner. “We see it in a way that screens people, especially in the primary care physician’s office. Also, for example, in the past, about 10% of people have seen other doctors who support some sort of thing. Anxiety and depressive symptoms. That looks back on 2019. But recently, anxiety and depressive symptoms have been reported at a rate of 40%. “ The rates are average, and when categorized by age, we can see that the rates for some age groups are even higher. Anxiety and / or depressive disorder during COVID-19 by age, according to USF Health data: 18-24 years: 56.2%

25-49 years: 48.9 percent

50-64 years: 39.1%

Unfortunately, doctors like Wagoner are worried that this rate could be even higher due to prejudices and misunderstandings about the treatment of mental illness. "For example, if you're worried about persistent physical pain, you'll want treatment. Think about mental illness in the same way," said Dr. Wagoner. "If you have anxiety or depression that is a type of this mental illness and you are not sure what it is, or you need to manage it, come look for someone else. "

