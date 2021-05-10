Additional Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine May Be Provided to 200,000 People aged 45-49 in June

Approximately 200,000 people between the ages of 45 and 49 could be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in June if HSE gets permission to change the restrictions on Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The HSE is believed to be asking if the age limit for one-shot vaccines can be lowered from 50 to 45 years.

This means that in June, approximately 200,000 one-shot jabs (eventually surplus and may not be used under existing age restrictions) can be given to age groups 45-49 years. ..

This move will help accelerate the deployment of vaccination and facilitate the path to the more important lifting of the June and July restrictions.

Approximately 605,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are scheduled for this quarter, most of which are expected to arrive in June (estimated to be 432,000).

However, the proposal needs to get a safety green light this week from the National Immunology Advisory Committee (Niac), which will finalize recommendations to Chief Health Officer Dr. Tony Holohan and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. There is.

Taoiseach Michelál Martin said yesterday that he supported the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the age of 50, saying: We hope that none of all the vaccines we have will be wasted. We also protect people faster and protect as many people as possible as soon as possible. I hope it works, and that’s what I support, “he told RTÉ Radio 1.

Martin, 60, was one of the thousands who received the AstraZeneca vaccine at Cork City Hall yesterday.

The revised HSE plan required all people over the age of 50 to be vaccinated for the first time by early June. People in their 50s have been registered since the beginning of last week.

If everyone receives the first dose by early June, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose can be approximately 200,000, but the director of health can only use it in a cohort over the age of 50.

Rather than facing the possibility of donating surplus to other countries, it is expected that doses will be provided to people aged 45-50 if the age limit is changed.

The initial decision last month to limit Johnson & Johnson jabs to those in their 50s and above was made because the risk of abnormal blood clots is very low.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently only available to people over the age of 50, but age restrictions are unlikely to change. It is also associated with a very low risk of abnormal blood clots and is currently given to people in their 60s.

HSE’s offer of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine increased significantly this month You can also access a small inventory of Moderna jabs.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium has been busy since early yesterday morning as socially distant people enrolled in the vaccine traveled efficiently to obtain the first dose of AstraZeneca.

Donnelly said yesterday that nearly 1.3 million initial vaccinations have been given since the launch of vaccination and nearly 500,000 adults have been fully vaccinated.

A record number of vaccines were given when 52,000 people were vaccinated with jabs on Friday. This week’s goal is to administer 250,000 to 270,000 doses.

Ireland pre-purchased about 18 million doses of vaccine in 2021 and will have a surplus by the end of summer or autumn.

Countries that have fully vaccinated their populations are under pressure to not store vaccines and instead donate them to poorer countries in need of supply.

The Irish Prime Minister said yesterday that he was “feeling good” after getting a jab given by Brenda Dillon, a nurse at South Infermary Victoria Hospital.

He said Ireland would join the EU’s digital green certificate scheme aimed at resuming some form of international travel within Europe within the next few months. He said people could travel within Europe at the end of the summer.

“The possibilities may open up by the second half of summer, but we need to track down the virus, keep it on top of it, and continue to put pressure on it,” he said.

“If we can continue to make progress, we can have a good summer. Vaccination will certainly help reduce serious illness and reduce death and hospitalization.”