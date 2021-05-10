Nunavut Territory posts more COVID-19 recovery than new cases for 2 consecutive days

Prime Minister Joe Savikataak of Nunavut announced five new cases of COVID-19 in Iqaluit on Twitter on Sunday.

However, with seven recoveries, the number of cases currently all active in Iqaluit has dropped to 72.

The region has counted more recovery than new cases for the second consecutive day.

However, COVID-19 continues to cause havoc in the capital.

The· Elder Iqaluit’s house closed on Saturday, And after the staff was exposed to COVID-19, the inhabitants were moved from the facility.

On Friday, CBC News City men’s shelter client tested positive, Raised concerns from the secretary-general of the society that runs the shelter about what will happen next.

At a press conference on Friday morning, the region’s chief public health official said house parties and visits are now the main cause of the virus’s epidemic.

Dr. Michael Patterson asked those who attended a house party in the city in the last three weeks to call the COVID-19 hotline in the area for a test. The hotline number is 975-8601 or 1-888-975-8601.

Iqaluit is the only Nunavut Territory community facing an outbreak of COVID-19, but there is another outbreak in the region.

Banfinin Iron Ore Announced May 5th Suspended operation of Mary River project In the outbreak of COVID-19. As of Thursday, the outbreak included 23 positive cases.

However, no one who tests positive is a resident of the territory. Bafinin returned the Nunavut workforce in March 2020 to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the vulnerable communities of Nunavut.