Girls with a high BMI are less likely to develop breast cancer as adults





A study of more than 173,000 women in Denmark, presented online this year at the European Obesity Conference (ECO), found that girls with a high body mass index (BMI) in childhood were better than girls with a low BMI. It is also suggested that it is unlikely. Both premenopausal and postmenopausal develop breast cancer as an adult. This finding contrasts with the adult BMI study, which shows that women who gain weight after menopause are at increased risk of postmenopausal breast cancer. The authors do not know why children with high BMI appear to be protected from breast cancer, but warn that overweight and obesity can have many negative effects on general health. Our results suggest that high childhood BMI may reduce the risk of breast cancer both premenopausally and postmenopausally. But we really have to make it clear that weight gain should not be considered as a way to prevent breast cancer. The health risks associated with overweight and obesity are so great that it is essential for women to maintain a healthy weight throughout their lives. “ Dr. Dorthe Pedersen, Principal Writer, Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, Copenhagen, Denmark Breast cancer is the most common cancer In the UK alone, about 55,000 women are diagnosed each year, with one in five women under the age of 50. Previous studies have established an association between increased BMI in adult women and a reduced risk of breast cancer. Although it is menopause, the risk after menopause is high. High childhood BMI may prevent the overall risk of breast cancer, but previous studies have not been large enough to investigate the association of each type of menopause. To provide more evidence, Danish researchers were born between 1930 and 1996 who had information on height and weight measured at annual school health examinations between the ages of 7 and 13. Years of analysis of data from 173,373 women (currently 25-91 years old) from the Copenhagen School Health Record Register. Breast cancer cases were identified by linking with the Danish Cancer Registry. During an average follow-up of 33 years, 4,051 women were diagnosed with breast cancer before menopause (age 55 and younger) and 5,942 women were diagnosed after menopause (age 55 and older). The analysis suggests an “inverse correlation” between pre and postmenopausal childhood BMI and breast cancer risk. This means that the risk of breast cancer decreased as BMI increased. For example, comparing two 7-year-old girls with a single z-score difference between average height and BMI (equivalent to 2.4 kg), the girl with the highest BMI had a 7% lower risk of developing premenopausal breast cancer. It was. Girls with a low BMI have a 10% lower risk of developing postmenopausal breast cancer. The authors state that further research is needed to elucidate the underlying mechanisms of these associations. They couldn’t draw conclusions about the cause and effect because they admitted that the findings were only relevant, and the study used BMI as a marker of fat mass, but children with the same BMI had different bodies. It points out some restrictions, including the possibility of having fat. Body fat distribution and overall level. Source: European Association for Obesity Studies

