vsod: COVID deaths increase orphans and abandoned pets in India
Looking for a home to be loved by Buddy, a 5-year-old indie dog who lost her pet’s parents
Photo: Instagram / letslivetogether
Buddy is now a foster parent and is ready for adoption, but following the second wave of COVID-19, there have been similar cases across the country.
Abandoned COVID Death-a dual threat to pets
Animal welfare organizations that were trying to deal with abandoned pets at this time last year are now facing two problems: abandoned pets and orphaned pets. Priyanka Padhye, an animal activist and administrator on Facebook’s cat rescue page, says that Pune has a very large number of pets that lose humans.
In Pune, there are many cats that lose their parents due to COVID, but these cats rarely go home again.
Photo: iStock
“Often, when a pet’s parent dies, the neighbor is unmotivated to feed the pet. Even so, it stops after a few days. Recently, from a woman whose husband and mother-in-law died in COVID. I was asked. She had to travel to her hometown and couldn’t take care of the three cats. We don’t have a shelter, so with a feeder feeding these cats. We are working closely together. We have been able to adopt a few cats on social media, but there are still about 60-100 cats looking for a family. ”
Achala sheds light on this side effect of COVID. This side effect causes many pets to become orphaned or abandoned when their parents or main caretaker succumb to the infection. “For pet dogs, their world revolves around humans. Moreover, in the WFH scenario, pets are accustomed to the constant existence of humans. In such cases, if the pet’s parents die, Worried neighbors and relatives take their pets to shelters, but not all pets are so lucky. Many are left on the streets and confused about the situation in which they landed. “I do,” she says.
Get ready.Get ready for your furry friends
To make sure your furry friends are in good hands if something happens, Achala suggests: Pets also have other human companions. Socializing is important for pets to get along with humans. Rescue of unfriendly dogs is a major obstacle. Parents of pets can also choose a priest with their consent. Taking out pet insurance is beneficial. Instead, make a financial backup and let your parents know about it. Also, create a folder of medical and behavioral history. This is all useful in the event of a pet parent’s emergency or death. ”
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has created detailed guidance to address the issue of increasing numbers of orphan pets in the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Rashmi Gokhale, Manager of PETA’s Veterinary Services, suggests that uncertainty needs to be prepared. “It’s always best for families to make reliable arrangements for companion animals in case of illness, hospitalization, or death. If you find an abandoned dog or cat, keep the animal safe and ideal. Please keep it at home and provide food and water until help arrives. You can contact your local animal welfare organization for help, “Rashmi suggests.
Providing emotional support for sad pets
Orphan dogs need emotional support
Photo: iStock
The new home and its surroundings can be emotionally burdensome for pets. Leena Bajaj, a certified pet behavior scholar at Gurgaon, explains: They can get depressed. Signs such as loss of appetite, weight loss, lack of energy, and loss of interest in physical activity indicate that the dog is in absolute shock. In these situations it can be difficult to put the dog in a new environment and should be done with caution. ”
She adds: “Orphan dogs may be sad for weeks after their pet’s parents die. Be kind and patient throughout the process. Pay a lot of attention to them, talk to them, and play with them. And hug them. If the pet is adopted by a familiar family friend or family member, the healing process will be faster. ”
