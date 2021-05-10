Wollongong model Oceana Strachan diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma

Wollongong woman Oceana Strachan warned others after a small freckle on her ankle turned out to be a deadly cancer.

After years of sunbathing and being diagnosed with skin cancer, the model became open about her “guilt.”

Oceana Strachan, 25, recently discovered that her ankle freckles were actually melanoma and was treated to get rid of the cancer.

But in the wake of her fear of health, ex-tan lovers have revealed that she is now “crying” when she thinks of what she was saying when she was warned about skin cancer. ..

Her trial began on March 22, when Oceana went to regular skin examinations and expressed concern about moles on her ankles.

Women in Wollongong were told that freckles looked “harmless,” but noticed that freckles had changed in size and shape since 2019 and insisted on a biopsy.

The results show that freckles are actually the most dangerous skin cancer, melanoma.

After that, Oceana needs to be tested every few months to remove the cancerous tissue and monitor the situation, but she speaks out after years of sunbathing on the beach. ..

“I don’t want to scare anyone out in the sun or doing outdoor activities. I just want you to be more aware,” Oceana said in a recent video post.

“I myself wasn’t the perfect example. Many people have told me countless times that there is nothing healthy about sunburn.

“And when I look back on my reaction, I’m sick of it.”

She went on to explain that she often dismissed warnings such as “I don’t look healthy without a sunburn” and “I have to die for something”.

“I can’t believe those words came out of my mouth,” she continued in a long Instagram video.

“I’m 25 and I don’t want to die at this young age.”

Oceana, a full-time influencer, said she “swims guilty”, tearing at some point and saying the situation is overwhelming.

“Awareness and voluntary action saved me. Thankfully, I was able to be one of the lucky ones who was able to catch it fast enough,” she said. I wrote it in the caption with a video warning.

“As I said in the video, I’m swimming guilty and always blaming myself for being in this situation.”

Her video has been well received by 180,000 followers, many praising Oceana for being “brave” and honest.

“You are very brave. Thank you for sharing,” he said.

“This was incredibly spectacular and encouraged me to book for a skin check,” another wrote.

“This is a very strong testimony from a brave young woman. Thank you for raising awareness,” someone else agreed.

Melanoma is a less common type of skin cancer that grows rapidly and is most likely to spread to other parts of the body such as the lymph nodes, lungs, liver, brain, and bones. Is being considered. quickly, Cancer council Report.

