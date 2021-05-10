Experts have set a research roadmap to prioritize key areas

Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain



A group of British scholars are seeking mental health goals to address the health care challenges of the next decade.

Released today Mental Health Journal Researchers have set four comprehensive goals to speed up the implementation of mental health Research and give researchers and funders a clear direction to focus on their efforts when it comes to better understanding of psychiatric treatment health..

Treatment of mental illness now poses considerable costs not only to the NHS, but also to individuals and the wider community, and the need for innovation to promote them. Good mental health It’s bigger than ever. To facilitate this innovation, researchers have set four ambitious goals.

1. Halve the number of children and adolescents experiencing persistent mental health problems

2. Deepen understanding of the relationship with physical and mental health and close the mortality gap

3. Increase the number of new and improved treatments, interventions and support Mental health issues

4. Improve availability and access of choices Mental health care, Hospitals and communities

The number of goals was limited to four to facilitate partnerships between sectors and track their impact.

Professor Dame Til Wykes, Corresponding Author of the Institute of Psychiatry and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, said: Without clear goals and goals for mental health, you will accumulate information without a clear trajectory, or worse, without a clear understanding of outcomes and expected timescales.

“The four goals we have set are to address this issue and provide a forward map for all researchers, funders and policy makers. We definitely set high standards. I’ve set them up, but they’re designed to give us a clear sense of purpose. “

Research is conducted at a particularly appropriate time. At least one in six adults in the UK may experience mental health problems during a particular week, and the British Medical Association recently warned that the impact of COVID on mental health is “significant.” I am. Voices of funders, researchers, NHS trusts, etc.

Professor Chris Whitti, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Leader of the National Institute of Health, said: “Few people argue that mental health research is important to drive current mental health innovation and bring hope for the future. Collaboration with clinicians, scholars, and key mental health Research funders, mental health research philanthropic organizations, representatives of service user groups, and representatives of Public Health England and NHS England to identify these areas of greatest concern and translate them into four different research goals. It’s the key to. The mental health community can sign up. “

“The high-level goals of the nation, focused on our research efforts, are an important part of ensuring that good intentions and good intentions are transformed into true innovation and influence,” said Elaine Fox, a professor at Oxford University. I did.

“We were delighted to support the development of these important mental health research goals, involving a wide range of stakeholders, who provided us with focus, direction and challenges,” said Peter Jones, a professor at the University of Cambridge. The goal will be to rejuvenate mental health. Science while explaining it. “

Lea Milligan, CEO of MQ Mental Health Research, said, “MQ’s vision is to create a world where mental illness is understood, effectively treated and eventually prevented. The research goal from extensive consultation is mental. An opportunity to bring health research. Together with the community in a united and influential way like never before. “

As a US-based non-profit organization, Dr. Nev Jones of OneMind said, “This treatise prepares organizations to’all go in the same direction.’ Collaboration is the basis of OneMind’s strategy to accelerate research. This framework helps us move forward. “

Professor Dame Til Wykes said: “The pandemic has the double impact of a blockade and the effects of an economic slowdown that exacerbates existing socio-economic inequality.

“Too many people are facing Increasing riskIt is important to act now to proactively tackle the challenges of the next 10 to 20 years. “

“The proliferation of COVID-19 shows that a wide range of changes can be made quickly when everyone is working on the same goal. It would be very quick if we could emulate a pandemic response in the treatment of mental illness. There is a positive impact. “

The four goals were created according to a consultation process organized by the Ministry of Health and convened by the Chief Health Officer. The views of service users and service user organizations supported this activity and also supported research support from the National Institute of Health’s Clinical Research Network.

For more information:

Mental Health Journal, www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/1… 9638237.2021.1898552