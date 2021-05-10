The number of people with symptoms of depression doubles





Shutterstock The proportion of people diagnosed with depression or self-reported symptoms of depression doubled, with 1 in 5 adults having depression in the previous quarter compared to 1 in 10 before the pandemic. I experienced symptoms. The· Latest figures from the National Bureau of Statistics It shows that 21% of adults in the UK experienced some form of depression between January and March 2021 and increased from 19% in November 2020 to 10% before the outbreak of the coronavirus. Young adults and women are more likely to experience some form of depression in early 2021, with 43% of women aged 16-29 years having symptoms of depression compared to 26% of men of the same age. I experienced it. The rate of depression was higher in adults living in the least disadvantaged areas of England (28%) than in the least disadvantaged areas (17%). Approximately 35% of adults who reported being unable to pay the unexpected but required £ 850 compared to 21% before the pandemic experienced some form of depression. For those who could afford this cost, 13% experienced depressive symptoms in early 2021, up from 5% before the pandemic. Stephen Buckley, chief information officer for mental health charity minds, commented on the number, saying the result was “worried but not surprising,” given the impact of the pandemic on mental health. It was. “A survey of 16,000 people during the initial blockade found that a pandemic was damaging the country’s well-being. Two in three young people (68%) were three in five adults. Mental health deteriorated during the initial blockade compared to (60%). Buckley said the fact that the number of GP-diagnosed cases of adult depression decreased during the pandemic caused people to go to the GP for help, probably because of concerns about putting an extra burden on the NHS. He said it suggests no. “I’m worried about this because it turns out that mental health problems are more difficult and expensive to treat if left untreated,” he said. “The NHS support provided remotely (telephone or online) during the blockade did not help everyone, and many struggled with technology and experienced confidentiality concerns. With the growing demand for services, it is imperative to invest in making it available to everyone in need of a variety of timely and effective treatments, including face-to-face support. “

