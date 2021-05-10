Lupus people at high risk for Covid-19





People with comorbidities are expected to pay particular attention to their health as India works on the second wave of coronavirus and experts warn the country about the possibility of a third wave. According to reports, 95% of Covid-19 deaths are caused by comorbidities. When the world thought the pandemic was slowly declining, it made a big shift to get worse. In India, the total number of cases increased by 4,01,078 on Saturday, reaching 21.9 million since the pandemic began. Scientists say that people with underlying health and older people are at greater risk of getting sick than healthy people. Read again- Which is the next COVID-19 mutant?These new protocols may help find coronavirus variants Lupus patients more vulnerable to Covid-19 Experts now state that lupus patients are more likely to be infected with Covid-19 and need to be careful about their health.Lupus or Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues and weakens the body. Read again- Organ transplant patients can be infected with COVID-19 even after the second vaccination Experts told IANS that people suffering from autoimmune diseases are more likely to suffer from Covid-19. The main reason is believed to be that the immunosuppressive drugs taken by lupus patients are more vulnerable to the coronavirus. The drug may increase your risk, but experts say you shouldn’t stop taking lupus unless your doctor advises you to do the same. Read again- Indian Coronavirus: Five Breathing Techniques to Improve Lung Power in the COVID-19 Pandemic Experts say people with SLE should pay more attention to the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.. It is essential to be aware of other common symptoms such as fever and dry cough, as it is easy to miss some symptoms of the coronavirus, such as fatigue. People with weak immunity should also be aware of the serious symptoms of Covid-19, such as dyspnea, chest pressure, and changes in face and lip color. Prevention can be a patient with lupus Best defense: expert Dr. Aruna Three Malipeddi, a rheumatologist at Continental Hospitals, told IANS: complications.. Therefore, prevention is one of the most important tools for such patients to fight Covid-19. She added that patients suffering from lupus need to be aware of Covid’s symptoms, such as fever, dyspnea, dry cough, and chest discomfort. Patients experiencing high-risk symptoms should see a doctor immediately. Precautions to keep in mind Anyone who thinks they are infected with Covid-19 should take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of the infection. One way to reduce the spread of the disease is self-isolation. Here are some precautionary tips that may help and you need to keep in mind: Drink enough water to maintain hydration

Wash hands frequently with water and soap and whisk for at least 20 seconds

Use disinfectant if necessary

Clean and disinfect all exposed areas of the house

Avoid going out

Maintain social distance (6 feet) even when at home

Wear a mask to prevent infection – Authorities recommend double masking to prevent SARS-CoV-2 (With input from IANS) Release date: May 10, 2021 14:41



