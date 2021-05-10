Organ transplant recipients susceptible to COVID-19 infection after vaccination: Research





Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provide some protection for people who have had a solid organ transplant, but not enough to eliminate masks, physical distance, and other safety measures, according to one study. .. This is a follow-up To the previous one Researchers reported that only 17% of participating transplant recipients produced sufficient antibodies with a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine regimen given twice. “More people detected antibodies after the second injection, but the number of transplant recipients whose antibody levels reached enough to prevent infection in the second study was higher than in people with a healthy immune system. Was much less. “Brian Boyarski, Chief Researcher, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, USA “Based on our findings, we recommend that transplant recipients and other immunocompromised patients continue to implement strict COVID-19 safety precautions after vaccination,” said Boyarsky. I will. Researchers pointed out that people who receive solid organ transplants, such as the heart, lungs, and kidneys, often have to take drugs to suppress the immune system and prevent rejection. They said such regimens may interfere with the transplant recipient’s ability to make antibodies against foreign substances, including protective substances produced in response to the vaccine. Latest researchPublished in Journal of American Medical Association (((JAMA) Evaluated this immunogenic response to 658 transplant recipients after two doses of either of the two mRNA vaccines (created by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech). Participants completed the two-dose regimen between December 16, 2020 and March 13, 2021. Researchers found that only 98 (15%) of the 658 study participants had detectable antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 21 days after the first vaccination. This was comparable to the 17% reported in a March study examining the immune response after a single vaccination. Twenty-nine days after the second dose, the number of participants with detectable antibodies increased to 357 (54%) out of 658, the researchers said. After both vaccinations, 301 (46%) of the 658 participants had no detectable antibody, while 259 (39%) produced antibodies only after the second injection. They said. The researchers also found that among the participants, the youngest were most likely to develop an antibody response and were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine without immunosuppressive therapy, including antimetabolites. They said these were similar to the associations seen in the single-dose study in March. “Based on these observations, transplant recipients have more than enough immunity to SARS-CoV-2 after one dose, based on these observations,” said Dolly Segeff, a research co-author at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Should not be assumed to be guaranteed. ” ..

