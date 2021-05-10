Key symptoms, treatments, and differences from skin-based fungal infections

New Delhi: A second wave of coronavirus has hit India and is having a serious impact on its people. The new stock has kneeled the national health system. The mutation was more devastating than the first, as India gasped for oxygen. Now, new symptoms have emerged that are causing distress among people. Mucor MisetesAlso known as Black fungus Infectious diseases associated with Covid-19 are beginning to appear throughout hospitals across the country. Read again- Tamil actor Joker Thulasi dies in Chennai due to Covid-19

What is a cloud ear fungus or a black fungus?

Fungal infections are caused by a group of molds called mucolmycetes. These molds live throughout the environment. Mucormycosis primarily affects people with health problems and those taking medications that reduce the body's ability to fight bacteria and illness.

What are the symptoms of Mucormycetes?

Common symptoms associated with this disease include headache, facial pain, stuffy nose, vision loss or eye pain, swelling of the cheeks and eyes, and black crust on the nose. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates mucormycosis with an overall all-cause mortality rate of 54 percent.

How harmful are cloud ear fungus and cloud ear fungus?

Dr. Maheshkumar, an internal medicine consultant at Narayana Health City in Bangalore, said: IANS.

“Aspergillus and Candida are more common fungal infections, but they are dangerous because they involve the sinuses and brain and occur in immunocompromised people and patients taking steroids,” said director Vikas.・ Dr. Mauria added. And HOD, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Shali Marberg.

According to health experts, mucormycosis (formerly called zygomycosis) has long been the cause of illness and death in individuals with transplants, ICUs, and immunodeficiencies. However, a major concern is the exponential growth in numbers seen in unsuspecting Covid patients. Patients who have recovered from Covid infection are increasingly being pushed back into the ICU. Last year, Mucormycisis caused high mortality, and many patients suffered from loss of vision and removal of nose and jaw bones.

Who is at risk for mucormycosis?

People with diabetes, long-term steroids and humidified oxygen, and Covid patients with pre-existing comorbidities are at greatest risk. Others include patients after chemotherapy and patients taking long-term immunosuppressive drugs.

ICMR guidelines for mucormycosis

Evidence-based recommendations for disease screening, diagnosis, and management have been published by the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) and the Federal Ministry of Health.

“Mucormycosis can be fatal if you don’t care. The sinuses or lungs of such individuals are affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air,” he said.

Warning symptoms include pain and redness around the eyes and nose, fever, headache, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting of blood, and changes in mental status.

Mucormycosis in diabetics and immunosuppressive patients with Covid-19 if they have sinusitis, unilateral facial pain or numbness, dark discoloration on the bridge of the nose or palate, toothache, or painful blurred diplopia. You need to suspect your illness. Skin lesions, thrombosis, chest pain, and exacerbation of respiratory symptoms, it said.

Key risk factors for the disease include uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, steroid immunosuppression, prolonged ICU stay, malignancies, and voriconazole therapy, ICMR Health Ministry recommendations say.

To prevent illness, blood glucose levels should be monitored after Covid discharge and even in diabetics. Steroids should be used with caution at the wrong timing, dose, and duration. He said clean sterile water should be used for humidifiers during oxygen therapy and antibiotics and antifungals should be used correctly.

According to the advisory, the disease can be controlled by controlling diabetes, discontinuing immunomodulators, reducing steroids, performing extensive surgical wound resection, and removing all necrotic material.

Treatment includes placement of a peripherally inserted central vein catheter, maintenance of proper systemic hydration, intravenous infusion of normal saline prior to amphotericin B injection, and antifungal therapy for at least 6 weeks. Said.

How can I avoid the risk?

The risk of this fungus can be avoided by avoiding long-term use of steroids. Treatment also includes antifungal agents to remove the affected area and surgery (if needed).

Experts advised the wise use of steroids and immunosuppressive drugs, especially in the elderly, immunodeficiency, cancer, and Covid diabetics.

