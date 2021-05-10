High childhood BMI may reduce the risk of later breast cancer







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Source: Pedersen DC, et al. Association between childhood body mass index and risk of premenopausal and postmenopausal breast cancer. Place of presentation: European Parliament Annual Meeting on Obesity. May 10-13, 2021. (Virtual conference). Disclosure: The author has not reported any relevant financial disclosure.



Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio High childhood BMI may prevent both premenopausal and postmenopausal breast cancer, according to data presented at the European Obesity Conference Annual Meeting. “We are bigger from the literature Body size as a child Although it may prevent premenopausal breast cancer, little is known about whether childhood BMI is associated with the risk of postmenopausal breast cancer. ” Dr. Dorte C. PedersenThe Department of Public Health and Epidemiology at Bispebjerg Hospital and Fredericks Bear Hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark, told Healio. “Therefore, it is surprising that high childhood BMI can also prevent postmenopausal breast cancer, as opposed to how increased BMI at adult age is associated with an increased risk of postmenopausal breast cancer. It was something I should have done. “ Source: Adobe Stock

Pedersen et al. Analyzed data from 173,373 women in the Copenhagen School of Health Records, born between 1930 and 1996, who can measure height and weight between the ages of 7 and 13. The data were linked to the Danish Cancer Registry to identify women with breast cancer. At diagnosis, women under the age of 55 were identified as having premenopausal breast cancer, and women over the age of 55 were considered to have postmenopausal breast cancer. During the 50-year follow-up period from 1968 to 2017, 4,051 women were diagnosed with premenopausal breast cancer and 5,942 were diagnosed with postmenopausal breast cancer. Increased BMI When All childhood scores were associated with a reduced risk of premenopausal breast cancer. Risk was consistent and similar across all age groups, including 7 years (HR = 0.93; 95% CI, 0.9-0.96) and 13 years (HR = 0.94; 95% CI, 0.9-0.97). .. Increased BMI in children When Scores were also associated with a reduced risk of postmenopausal breast cancer. Similar to premenopausal breast cancer, the association between childhood BMI and postmenopausal breast cancer is consistent from age 7 (HR = 0.9; 95% CI, 0.88-0.93) to age 13 (HR = 0.89; 95% CI, 0.87-0.92). Was. .. Pedersen said that high BMI in childhood may prevent breast cancer, but it is recommended that girls become overweight due to the many adverse health effects associated with high BMI. I don’t know. It is unclear why high childhood BMI is preventative Premenopausal and postmenopausal breast cancerHowever, Pedersen said girls with a high BMI are more likely to have a higher BMI and lower progesterone levels during young adulthood. Future research is needed to investigate the relevance in more detail. “We expand our research by examining how childhood BMI is associated with the risk of hormone receptor subtypes in breast cancer,” says Pedersen. “More and more importantly, we need research to understand the biological mechanisms that drive the relevance we have found.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos