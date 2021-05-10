Health
What you need to know about COVID-19 in British Columbia on May 10th
up to date:
- British Columbia authorities will renew the COVID-19 number for the first time in three days at 3:00 pm Pacific Standard Time.
- On Friday, BC announced 722 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths.
- The number of active cases in British Columbia on Friday was 6,757, down 1,000 from last Monday.
- Over 45% of eligible British Columbia residents have been vaccinated at least once.
- 445 people are hospitalized for the disease, of which 157 are in the intensive care unit.
British Columbia citizens hope that promising signs of a pandemic direction will continue on Monday, when three-day infection numbers were announced.
Friday, the last update, showed that the state’s moving averages fell for the 19th consecutive day, indicating that the state’s third wave curve continues to bend downwards.
Currently, the moving average is slightly above 694 per day.
State Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry “Circuit breaker” style blockade Regarding indoor activities on March 29, it states that measures have been taken to limit the spread of the disease in the state.
British Columbia citizens are also not allowed to travel outside the three regional zones under a valid order until the end of the long weekend of May 24th.
British Columbia cavalry have set up checkpoints at various locations on the state’s highways, but have said so far they have not been forced to turn their vehicles and have not been fined. I will.
Hotspot
The moving average of new cases in British Columbia continues to decline, but it is still experienced in certain regions throughout British Columbia. High transmission speedEspecially in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health areas.
Over the weekend, Fraser Health officials declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a poultry processing plant in Sally, British Columbia.
Officials said in a news release that 29 staff members at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. had tested positive for the virus and were ordered to close the facility for 10 days starting Friday.
There have been no reported cases of food or packaging associated with COVID-19 infection, nor have there been a recall of chicken products distributed by the factory.
Vaccination is progressing fast
As of Friday, 2,042,442 COVID-19 vaccines were given, 99,461 of which were the second.
The state says that 45 percent of qualified people have received at least one dose.
Of the total population of British Columbia, including children and other non-vaccinated individuals, 39.6% of individuals receive at least one vaccination.
Health officials said at least 60 to 70 percent of the total population should be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Book now for 43+
Currently, anyone over the age of 18 in British Columbia can do it. Register for their vaccination Now if they haven’t done so yet.This can be done online Call 1-833-838-2323 or directly via the “Get Vaccinated” portal Service BC location.
People over the age of 43 in British Columbia can now be vaccinated by making an appointment. People living in hotspot areas, pregnant people, and front-line workers are also prioritized.
read more:
What’s happening elsewhere in Canada
As of SundayCanada reports 1,286,666 cases of COVID-19, a 5% decrease from the previous week.
A total of 24,625 people have died of the disease.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
The common symptoms are:
- heat.
- cough.
- Tired.
- Dyspnea.
- Loss of taste and smell.
- headache.
However, more serious symptoms such as respiratory distress and pneumonia can occur.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Use BC Center for Disease Control COVID-19 Self-assessment tool.. People with cold or flu symptoms are advised to have a test, even if it is mild. People with severe dyspnea, severe chest pain, difficulty waking up, or other extreme symptoms should call 911.
What can you do to protect yourself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly. Keep them clean.
- Keep at least 2 meters away from anyone outside the bubble. Keep away from sick people.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
- be careful Evolving travel recommendations In various areas.
For more detailed information about the outbreak, Federal website..
