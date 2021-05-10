COVID Vaccines Still May Leave Organ Transplant Recipients Unprotected-Consumer Health News





Monday, May 10, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Organ transplant recipients remain vulnerable to new coronavirus infections after receiving both double-dose vaccines, new studies say is showing. That could mean that they need to continue with safety measures such as wearing masks and physical distance. In a previous study, the researchers found that only 17% of transplant recipients produced sufficient antibodies after a single dose of a double-dose COVID-19 vaccine of Moderna or Pfizer. This new study evaluated the antibody response of 658 transplant recipients after receiving the first and second doses. Only 15% had detectable antibodies 21 days after the first dose, which is comparable to previous findings. According to a study published on May 5, 54% of patients had detectable antibodies 29 days after the second dose. Journal of American Medical Association.. The youngest people who were most likely to have an antibody response were those who did not take immunosuppressive drugs and were vaccinated with Moderna vaccine. “After the second shot, more people had detectable antibodies (54% overall), but the transplant recipe for the second study reached levels sufficient to prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection. The number of ents is far below what is normally found in healthy people, “said Dr. Brian Boyarski, a research author who is a resident surgeon at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. In a Hopkins news release, Boyalski said, “Based on our findings, we recommend that transplant recipients and other immunocompromised patients continue to take strict COVID-19 safety precautions after vaccination. I will. “ People who receive solid organ transplants such as the heart, lungs, and kidneys often take drugs to suppress the immune system and prevent organ rejection, but drugs are used by the body to produce antibodies in response to vaccines. It can interfere with your ability. “Transplant recipients should not assume that two doses of vaccine guarantee more immunity to SARS-CoV-2 than after one dose,” the latest findings said. A group of organ transplants in Hopkins. For more information More American Transplant Society COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection).. Source: Johns Hopkins Medicine, News Release, May 5, 2021

