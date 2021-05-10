As KGH develops pioneering clinics, cardiac therapy advances a “modern miracle,” GP says.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Cardiac Center LR Lead Nurse Cardiac Post MI Team outside Cardiac Outreach, Karen Roberts, Cardiology Registrar, Dr Damanpreet Dev, Clinical Director for Cardiology, Dr Salman Nishtar, and Associate Specialist Dr Mohammed El-Din.

The GP, who had a heart attack at his home in Oundle, explained how heart treatment has advanced as a “modern miracle” as KGH develops a pioneering new clinic to help patients.

Dr. Richard Wizards, Peterborough’s general practitioner, is one of many patients who will benefit from new services that further assist in the recovery of heart attack patients.

Rothwell Road Hospital has become one of the few hospitals in the country to develop a specialized Post MI (myocardial infarction) clinic that intensively supports and monitors patients after a heart attack. NHS patients with heart attacks nationwide receive acute care and then support from the cardiac rehabilitation team and its GP. After that, they usually have to wait a few months for a regular follow-up clinic by a consultant cardiologist.

KGH’s new specialist service aims to see all patients after MI within 6-8 weeks, provide and coordinate care for the individuals involved, and maximize the chances of a complete recovery. is.

Dr. Wizards, 64, had a heart attack in November and is now benefiting from a new service. He also states that there have been major changes in heart care since his early days as a general practitioner.

He states: “Thirty years ago, I was called by a patient with a heart attack and could only administer morphine. Perhaps I could send him to the hospital and do nothing more.

“Then there was a revolution in thrombus-destroying drugs, and recently there was an amazing procedure that could be performed as soon as we arrived at the hospital. We used balloons and metal stents to open the coronary arteries.

“Heart MI Clinic is another new development and a great idea. Drugs for maximizing recovery need to be carefully administered and accumulated over time for maximum effect. This professional clinic does the right thing to scrutinize an individual’s personal situation and make sure that everything they can do is done in the right way.

“I was very impressed with the way the whole setup and the whole team worked together. The way heart treatment has advanced is truly a modern miracle.

Dr. Mohammed Eldin, a cardiologist, established the Post MI Clinic in KGH in August 2020 and is conducting ongoing research to prove its benefits.

He states: “KGH consultant cardiologists run the county’s heart attack service, and a dedicated team does a great job in preventing and treating heart attacks.

“Our CPR team is also doing a great job of helping patients regain their activity and regain their confidence.

“What I want to do at the Heart MI Clinic is to demonstrate the value of having an additional specialized clinic that intervenes within the first three months of a heart attack.

“This is important because there is increasing evidence that intensive follow-up can optimize patient care.

“For example, dosing is a major part of aftercare and should be carefully tailored to the individual for the best possible results.

“This helps patients maximize recovery and reduce the risk of future heart attacks and other heart problems.

“The Heart MI Clinic can provide gold standard care to patients who have had a traumatic experience with a heart attack.

“It helps reassure them that everything they can do is done.”

The Cardiac MI Clinic is held weekly by Dr. Eldin and a cardiologist. There is also an opinion from consultant diabetics Dr. Mike Pierides to help diabetics who have had a heart attack.

Jim Bens, a 56-year-old retired sales representative from Moseley, collapsed in a heart attack while cooking on January 8.

He states: “I was rushed to KGH as an emergency. I put on a stent and then did a cardiac rehabilitation. The care I received was incredibly good.

“After that, I got an appointment for an additional Heart MI Clinic and it was great.

“My wife Sarah and I had a list of questions we wanted to ask, and the clinic gave us that chance. They performed my blood test and my medicine and it I explained how it works. I was very relieved to know that everything I could do to support my recovery was done. “

Dr. El-Din and his KGH colleague Dr. Damanpreet Dev, a heart disease registrar, presented their findings on a new clinic last month at the European Society of Cardiology’s Preventive Heart Association 2021.

Dr. Dev said: “KGH’s cardiology team has always encouraged innovation. We were able to conduct research to demonstrate the positive impact of the new clinic on patients.

“The clinic has allowed us to optimize the drug for best results, we were able to encourage patients to stick to a better lifestyle after myocardial infarction. Identifying risk factors associated with poor outcomes and treating them to reduce mortality had additional benefits. This clinic offers training opportunities to improve the quality of future care. I have provided it.

“The overall benefits were great, and it was a great work of interdisciplinary work with a good advanced cardiac nurse practitioner and colleague in diabetes treatment, and a lipids clinic (where blood fat (lipids) are tested). “