Basics of next-generation wide-area antiviral drugs

This is computer graphics of RNA molecules. Credits: Richard Feldmann / Wikipedia



A new approach to tackling the virus by targeting the “control center” of viral RNA could lead to a wide range of antiviral drugs and provide first-line protection against future pandemics, according to a new study from the University of Birmingham. there is.

In a new study Applied Chemistry, Researchers have shown how this approach is effective against SARS-CoV-2 Virus Head of the COVID-19 pandemic.Early modeling and in vitro analysis by the team, and Chemical science It also shows its effectiveness against the HIV virus.

Professor Mike Hanon of the University of Birmingham’s Department of Chemistry is the co-lead author of this study. He states: “The SARS-CoV-2 vaccine was developed at an unprecedented rate, but there is still 12 months to develop and approve. The viral pandemic remains a major threat and widespread antivirals are urgent. It is needed to keep away diseases like coronavirus while effective drugs are being developed. “

The technique proposed by the team uses a cylindrical molecule that can block the function of a particular section at one end of the RNA strand. These RNA sections, known as non-coding RNAs, are essential for regulating viral replication.

Non-coding RNAs contain junctions and bulges (basically small holes in the structure). These are usually recognized by proteins and other pieces of RNA and are important events in the development of viral replication. Cylindrical molecules are attracted to these holes, and when they slide into the holes, the RNA closes around them and fits snugly, resulting in impaired viral replication capacity.

“Our approach offers a very promising new route for the design of antiviral drugs,” says Professor Hanon. “Most drugs under development target viral proteins, but we have identified molecules that can address RNA, the most basic part of the virus. Experiments supported by computer modeling have shown that this is SARS. -CoV-2 and HIV viruses are also effective against a variety of other viruses and are expected to provide an important first step towards a wide range of antiviral drugs. “

Dr. Pawel Grzechnik, co-author of the University of Birmingham Department of Life Sciences, said: To make an efficient and safe vaccine. RNA is now emerging in the general consciousness of society as a major therapeutic tool. I would like to continue my research at the University of Birmingham to further investigate the antiviral properties of the cylinder. “

Dr. Zania Stamataki of the Institute of Immunology and Immunotherapy, University of Birmingham, is also the co-author and said: “The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic emphasizes the urgent need to develop new antiviral therapies, especially for RNA viruses. Birmingham has a state-of-the-art containment level 3 that can study the entire life cycle of the virus. Institutionalized and developed a model to test the efficacy of new antiviral therapies. Supermolecular cylinders show promising results for SARS replication. CoV-2. Ambitions in these new categories The ability to purify and target compounds to extend their function against many other viruses that infect humans and animals. “

The team will continue to develop the design of the cylindrical molecule to improve its effectiveness and control and fully understand how it works in the virus before being tested in model organisms.

Cylindrical molecules are Previous research, Led by Professor Hanon. The focus was on finding ways to control how cylinders interact with DNA and RNA. The study reveals novel compounds that have the potential to develop targeted therapies for cancer, viruses, and other diseases, and is the subject of a patent application filed by the University of Birmingham.

For more information:

