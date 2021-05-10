LA County reports 248 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

Share this article:

Los Angeles County reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 additional deaths on Sunday, but health officials said a relatively small number likely reflected a late weekend report. ing.

According to state statistics, 389 people were hospitalized for the virus in Los Angeles County as of Sunday, down from 400 on Saturday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased from 87 to 90.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Sunday figures have resulted in a total of 1,235,561 cases and 23,999 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The average county hospitalization for COVID-19 has fallen to its lowest point since the outbreak of the pandemic. The average daily number of people in the county hospitalized for COVID for five days was 389 as of Friday. Vaccinated residents are highly protected from infection, but even if infected with the virus, they are very unlikely to be hospitalized, authorities say vaccination is the key to keeping hospital beds empty. I’m advertising.

“The power of vaccination is seen in our low metrics and reduced infections,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health last week.

According to Feller, the number of shots given in the county last week decreased by about 25% from the previous week. As a result, most vaccination sites, including all county-operated vaccination sites, offer shots without reservation.

The county has reduced the size of four large vaccination sites, but Feller said they remained open despite a decision by Orange County authorities to shut down their large site. ..

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the City of Los Angeles will offer unreserved COVID-19 vaccination on all municipal sites from Monday, with two additional nights as a new initiative to increase access to the vaccine. Announced that it will open a clinic.

“We are at an important time in the fight to end this pandemic. Our city is as much as possible to break down barriers to access to vaccines and deliver doses directly to all Angelenos. I will continue to do that, “said Garsetti. “Our vaccine is safe and effective. We shoot into the arms of local families, protect ourselves and our loved ones, and begin Los Angeles on the path to health, economic growth, and lasting recovery. . “

Last week, the city added day 6 service and began offering unreserved options at certain walk-up and mobile locations. This week, Los Angeles will continue to operate a fixed site from Monday to Saturday, adding reservation-free options to all drive-through locations (Crenshaw Christian, Hansen Dam, Dodger Stadium). No pre-registration is required, but Angelenos, who wants to plan ahead, can visit coronavirus.lacity.org/GetVaccinated to sign up or find the nearest location.

In addition to these steps, the city now operates mass vaccination sites at Pierce University and the University of the Southwest, Los Angeles, from 8 am to 8 pm. The third night’s Mobile Clinic will open from 9am to 9pm at the Green Medows Recreation Center in South Loss. Los Angeles offers working people a late-night option. This happens shortly after seeing 62% of the initial dose given after 2 pm at the city’s first night clinic last week.

This week, the city will deploy 10 mobile teams to residents of Grassel Park, Arita, Sylmer, Chesterfield Square, Green Meadows, Boyle Heights, North Hollywood, San Pedro, Wilmington and Canoga Park from Monday to Saturday.

As of last Sunday, 39% of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated. 67% of residents aged 65 and over and 33% of residents aged 16 to 64.

Latino and black residents remain at the lowest rates of vaccination. Feller showed statistics on Thursday that only 18% of black men between the ages of 16 and 29 had been vaccinated at least once so far, and only 20% of black women in that age group. Only 30% of black men and women between the ages of 30 and 49 receive at least one dose.

The proportion of black and Latino residents vaccinated has improved significantly since February, and the vaccination rate for Latino / o residents aged 16 and over has increased by 593%, with blacks aged 16 and over. The vaccination rate increased by 414%.

Despite the significant increase, these populations still have the lowest overall vaccination coverage, only 37% of the qualified black population and 40% of the Latina / o population.

Feller emphasized the importance of vaccination. Many people have begun to mix in last week’s relaxation of health restrictions, especially in response to the county’s move to the least restrictive yellow layer of the state blueprint for a safer economy.

Los Angeles is the only Southern California county that goes to the yellow layer. The rest of the area remains a slightly more restrictive orange layer.

