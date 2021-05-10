How African countries quickly delivered vaccines

Durban-South Africa is one of many African countries whose people are not satisfied with their national vaccination deployment program.

In South Africa, citizens express their misery whenever there is an announcement that a batch of new vaccines will arrive or when there is up-to-date information on the number of people vaccinated.

By Saturday, 382,480 health care workers had been vaccinated in South Africa since the vaccine began rolling out in February. Last month, the country called on people over the age of 60 to register their vaccinations in the electronic vaccination data system.

South Africa recently received 325,260 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Healthcare professionals receive the remaining Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after which healthcare professionals who are still in need of the vaccine, including traditional therapists, receive Pfizer injections.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 3.3 million Covid-19 cases in Africa and more than 80,000 deaths.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s Director of Africa, said there are factors that have enabled countries such as Ghana, Rwanda and Botswana to deliver vaccines quickly.

“They engaged in very meticulous micro-planning, so at the local level, vaccination, target population, number … and everything needed in different ways, cold chains, transportation, people going. It is really necessary to quantify and plan in detail. Training people to make things better in order to deliver the vaccine, ”Moeti said. “Second, some countries have actually tried this. They are running a simulation and you are simulating such a campaign, so you are about to identify next Tested some of the obstacles that he might not have thought of. “

However, Moetti said some countries need to mobilize resources and make more efforts for vaccination campaigns. It was necessary to clearly identify the priority group for vaccination.

Moeti said, most importantly, some countries are facing vaccine hesitation. “There is a lot of false information out there about vaccines, so it’s very important to start from the beginning with a communication campaign that really simplifies and translates information in a way that people can understand. Vaccines are for their own benefit. That is … and it is important to track false information, the type of fake news exchange … to deal with these. “

[email protected]

Daily news