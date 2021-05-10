“Careful hugs”, new alert levels, primary care “risk of overwhelming”

Editor’s Note, May 10, 2021: This article has been updated with new information from Public Health England.







These are the stories of the British coronavirus that you need to know today.

“Careful hug”

The indoor socialization and return to “cautious hugs” of family and friends will be announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson later today as part of the latest mitigation of the British blockade from May 17.

The announcement will take place at the Downing Street briefing tonight and will follow the signaling system for international travel. It was announced on Friday.

The minister and experts commented prior to the announcement.

Health Minister Nadine Dorries told Sky News: “I think most people miss intimate contact with family and friends, and having fun, welcoming people to their homes and meeting outdoors.” But she was vaccinated. I wasn’t attracted to whether there were different rules for different age groups.

Dr. Mike Tildesley of the University of Warwick, and a member of the Scientific Pandemic influenza Group on Modeling (Spi-M) told BBC: “It’s really nice to be able to hug a loved one because we’re still a few steps away from normal, but we need to remember a little bit. Note. please.

“So, again, do it responsibly. Do this with caution if people have symptoms, especially if they have vulnerable relatives.”

Professor John Bell, a professor of Regius Medicine at Oxford University, told Good Morning Britain:

Other changes are expected to be indoor hospitality, cinemas, soft play areas, resumption of sports and exercise for indoor adult groups, allowing more people to participate in wedding receptions and funeral awakenings.

I will update this article after the announcement.

Alert level dropped

Four UK CMOs have changed their alert levels from 4 to 3 today. This means that the COVID-19 epidemic is still commonplace.

In a statement, they said, “COVID is still circulating with those who catch and spread the virus, so we all need to stay vigilant. This remains a major pandemic worldwide.”

The four UK Chief Medical Officers have agreed that the UK Alert Level should move from Level 4 to Level 3. It is very important that we all continue to follow the guidance closely and everyone gets both doses of the vaccine when offered. pic.twitter.com/dxwKu9K4xQ — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 10, 2021





Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia’s Norwich School of Medicine, commented through the Science Media Center: “The alert level went down to level 3, but not to level 2 because of the number of cases. It’s not low yet, it’s lower than before. Current next 7 days move The average is still higher than in the first week of September. The recent surge in reports of Indian variants is another very good reason why risk levels cannot be further reduced. “

Data released at a downing street briefing on Friday Indicated:

The 7-day average for those who test positive is 2060

The average 7-day death from COVID-19 is 12.

1231 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on May 5

One-third of adults in the UK are now Fully vaccinated For COVID-19.

“Very effective” jabs for death and hospitalization

Newly released UK Public Health Services Preprint Data Performance:

People who receive a single dose of Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine have an approximately 80% lower risk of death from COVID-19 than those who have not been vaccinated.

Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine protection against death increases from approximately 80% after a single dose to 97% after both doses

A Another analysis Two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine have been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization over the age of 80 by 93%.

Dr. Mary Ramsey, Head of Vaccination for PHE, said: “Vaccines save lives every day. This analysis further convinces us that the vaccine is very effective in protecting adults from death and hospitalization from COVID-19.”

Primary care “risk of overwhelming”

A New report The NHS Confederation article highlights “increasing and unsustainable workloads in primary care” in the United Kingdom.

Ruth Rankin, Confederation’s Director of Primary Care, said: “The ongoing challenges of increasing demand, increasing complexity, increasing expectations, increasing administrative burden, and deploying the largest vaccination program in history mean that primary care is under great pressure. To do.

“Much of the public debate has focused on the tensions facing hospitals, but this needs to change. Primary care leaders are committed to working together and doing everything they can for their patients. But it requires open and honest discussion, coupled with a clear set of achievable priorities. Otherwise, there is a very real risk of disjointed care and overwhelming service. “

COVID-19 & Pregnancy

The majority of pregnant women It is unlikely that you will experience any serious complications of COVID-19. According to a new study published in PLoS One.

However, the author writes: “Optimization of pre-pregnancy weight and medical comorbidities can minimize risk as much as possible. Why blacks, Asians and other ethnic minority women are affected by imbalances, and Further research is needed to identify ways to minimize its impact, through the provision of care. “

Other news

Royal College of Nursing Nursing labor force standards About staffing backed by a vote of 1752 civilians who found that 70% agreed that there were too few nurses to provide safe care.

The Ministry of Education has announced funding of over £ 17m to improve post-pandemic mental health and welfare support in UK schools and universities.

Parents Clare Wenham, a researcher at the London School of Economics, has reported concerns that the government has “consistently failed” gender in its response to a pandemic. .. “

A poll of 2273 adults in a group that includes the Wellcome Trust and One Campaign found that 67% of the population agreed that the UK would share the vaccine with other countries to prevent the emergence of new coronavirus strains. I did.

Royal Mail is experimenting with autonomous drones to deliver 100 kg of PPE and COVID-19 test kits 70 miles from the mainland to the Isles of Scilly.

See more Medscape Global Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Resource Center.